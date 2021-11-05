5 years ago
Citizens casting ballots in Tuesday’s general election responded positively to an intensive “voter information campaign” conducted over the past several weeks by the City of Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University with regard to a proposed 5 percent “bed tax” that will add about $4 a day to local hotel bills.
The levy, also referred to as a transient guest tax, was approved by Maryville residents 2,156 votes to 1,659. …
Passage of the measure means a portion of revenue from the tax will be handed over to Northwest, which will use the money to help finance the proposed $20 million “Northwest Multipurpose Complex,” a mammoth athletics facility that will also accommodate a variety of large-scale events, such as concerts and trade show. …
According to an agreement struck between university leaders and City Hall, the city intends to contribute a total of $3.45 million for the complex over 23 years using proceeds from the tax, which is expected to generate about $215,000 a year, given current hotel occupancy rates.
The bed tax, which required a simple majority for passage, was supported by local hotel owners in addition to the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Nodaway County Economic Development, Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization, and Maryville Parks & Recreation.
15 years ago
After bringing the proposed ordinance back to session from a previous city council meeting, and having an open town hall meeting concerning the topic, the city council voted Monday night to approve an ordinance that will increase the city’s sewer rates.
City Manager Mike Rietz said the increase breaks down to roughly an additional $8 a month for the average household.
The increase is part of the city’s long-term plan to both fund projects, as well as save money in the future. …
With the additional funds gained from the sewer rate increase, Rietz explained, the city will be in a position to borrow less from outside sources for the waste water plant project.
25 years ago
Because the municipalization of trash hauling will have a lasting effect on collector’ businesses, city administrators from Maryville have continued to meet with trash haulers.
Last Thursday, haulers met with the city manager to voice concerns about the city’s decision to municipalize the service.
“Trash hauling has been in my family for more than 60 years, and we don’t think we should be put out of our livelihood,” Betty Emery, licensed trash hauler said.
City Manager David Angerer admitted Friday that deciding to municipalize trash collection was not an easy decision.
“We did not municipalize just for the fun of running people out of business,” he said. “This was a painful decision and it wasn’t any fun.”
In a resolution passed by the Council last month, it indicated the city was interested in municipalizing the service. The decision was made due to the fact the landfill is filling at a faster rate than projected.
100 years ago
MARYVILLE AGAIN NEEDS E.E. HARPER
Condition of City Water for Past Two Weeks Has Been Decidedly Murky
CITIZENS TAKING MUD BATHS
“Simple Matter To Supply City With Clear, Pure Water at All Times” Was Mr. Harper’s Verdict
A story is told of an Australian, living where water was very scarce and sand storms plentiful. Having at one time only one pint of water left, and being in dire need of a bath, he observed dark clouds in the sky which presaged a storm. So, stripping to the skin, he used his precious pint of water to make a soapsuds with which he lathered his body heavily, then stood out in the storm. Most unfortunately, however, the latter proved to be a sand and dust storm. The poor man later feelingly remarked, “My last state was infinitely worse than the first!”
Assuming that Maryville will take her usual Saturday night tubbing in the murky fluid that is today issuing from the city faucets, it is safe to say that her “last state will be worse than the first.”
Following the recent visit of E.E. Harper, consulting engineer for the city water company, the citizens of the town enjoyed a short season in which the clear, pure condition of the city water could not be improved upon. “It is a very simple matter” declared Mr. Harper “to supply the city with absolutely clear water at all times.” And Mr. Harper proved his assertion by producing the effect within a few hours. The engineer also pronounced the filtration system to be in first class condition and all of the system above criticism.
Boy, page the consulting engineer. He is needed again.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Nov. 5, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.