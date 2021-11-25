Nov. 25-Dec. 1
5 years ago
Dr. Kanti Havaldar, along with his wife, Kokila, and the couple’s family were recently recognized for making a $25,000 gift to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation, which serves as the fundraising arm for SSM Health St. Francis Hospital.
The donation will go toward efforts to implement the hospital’s facilities master plan.
In recognition of the couple’s generosity, plaques will be placed at the entrances of the St. Clare Room on the hospital’s medical/surgical floor.
“Through their meaningful support, the Havaldars are helping to shape the future of SSM Health St. Francis Hospital,” said Mike Baumgartner, foundation executive director and hospital president. “This gift comes at a time where expansion of our facilities and service lines is critical to our success.”
During his career as a physician, Havaldar has dedicated 40 years of service in internal medicine to St. Francis and the Maryville community.
When he arrived in Maryville in 1976, he was one of only seven doctors here.
15 years ago
Technology has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few decades, and those who don’t get with the technological times are going to get left behind.
Gadgetry and high-tech electronics are no longer luxuries in our lives; they’ve become requirements to survive in our modern society.
A fact recognized by the city of Maryville.
Maryville Public Safety police cruisers are being outfitted with special dash-mounted cameras, and at Monday night’s city council meeting, the council was presented with a check for $3,075 from the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, the city’s liability and worker’s compensation carrier. …
(Maryville City Manager Mike) Rietz said the check is earmarked to be used specifically for additional dash-mounted police cameras, and the amount from the grant check will cover the cost to equip one more police car with the device.
25 years ago
Is city hall trying to get heavy-handed or just be more aggressive against rental property owners by looking at ordinances to eliminate the 48-hour notice given to landlords (for code enforcement inspections on rental properties)? …
Since the Council’s Monday night meeting, where it gave first reading approval to the ordinances to eliminate the notice period, (Mayor Jerry) Riggs said he has only heard from property owners, while not hearing from any tenants on the issue.
Riggs, along with Councilman Dale Mathes, said their “yes” votes on the ordinances to eliminate the 48-hour notice were not set in stone for a second reading on the issue.
Wednesday afternoon, City Manager David Angerer released a statement to clarify some of his remarks made during the Council meeting, after hearing concerns by property owners in the community.
“At last Monday’s meeting, I suggested to the City Council that the city take a more aggressive approach toward the inspection of substandard rental housing in the community,” Angerer said. “It is now my understanding that many of the town’s landlords, the majority of whom have made a legitimate effort to offer decent housing for rent to the public, may have interpreted my remarks in ways I did not intend.”
100 years ago
$500 BLACKMAIL IS DEMANDED IN “K.K.K.” LETTER
E.G. Richards, Guilford Farmer, Receives Note Demanding He Leave Money for Protection
CONCEPTION JCT.
POSTMARK
Demand Mailed From That Place on November 21 — Package Left in Fence Corner as Directed Taken Within an Hour
A letter, signed “Secy. K. K. K.” alleging that “we have saved your neck” and threatening the removal of the supposed protection unless he left $300 in a particular place, has been received by E.G. Richards, who lives four and a half miles southeast of Guilford. Mr. Richards turned (the) matter over to the authorities here and they are working on the case.
The demand for the money came in a letter mailed from Conception Jct. at 6 p.m. on November 21. The letter was written in pencil on both sides of a small shet(sic) of ruled note paper. The writing is backhand and there are many mis-spelled words in the note. …
Mr. Richards called C.F. McCaffrey, prosecuting attorney, and he, with Deputy Sheriff G.L. Purcell, went to the Richards place. … The prosecutor’s office is now working on several clues which may lead to arrests in connection with the demand.
Mr. Richards was severely injured about two years ago when a bomb, placed in a shock of fodder in a field on his farm, exploded as he was loading it into his wagon. D.A. Bledsoe, a brother-in-law of Mr. Richards, was arrested on a charge of assault with intent to kill in connection with the bomb explosion. He was acquitted by a jury in the Circuit Court here on January 28, 1920.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Nov. 30, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.