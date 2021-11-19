5 years ago
While the traditional holiday shopping season doesn’t start until after the turkey starts getting cold on Thanksgiving, you couldn’t tell it by the size of the crowd that flocked Saturday to the Maryville Community Center to scoop up gift-worthy goodies during the fourth annual Maryville Parks & Recreation Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair.
By 10 a.m. the Community Center gymnasium already contained a couple of hundred people looking over merchandise offered by more than 70 vendors from across the four-state area.
15 years ago
Families will soon be dawning(sic) coats, hats and mittens, crowding together in the vehicle to drive to their favorite location to choose the perfect Christmas tree to decorate their home.
For nearly 20 years, families from miles around have visited Maryville’s Trees-R-Us tree farm owned by Chris and Janice McGinnis. This year is going to be different for many families. The McGinnises made the decision to sell their 22-acre tree farm. Calvary Chapel now has a building on the location. At least for this year, the church will not be selling Christmas trees.
25 years ago
For a second straight year, Kermitt Posten, a biology, zoology, microbiology and genetics teacher at Maryville High School has received an Outstanding High School Teacher Award from the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Posten was nominated for this year’s award by his former student Sarah Wiederholt of Maryville, who is a freshman majoring in biochemistry at MU. Last year, Posten was nominated by Julia Stiens for the award.
100 years ago
CONCEPTION BOARD INVESTS IN RIOT GUNS
City Officials Plan to Protect Citizens and Their Property from Lawbreakers
It will be no use for burglars and bandits to ply their trade at Conception Jct. If they do they will start something that, like Paddy’s wheelbarrow, will be hard to stop.
The town board last night ordered the purchase of two riot guns, the same to be used as a forcible argument against the above mentioned lawbreakers. For the benefit of those who do not know, a riot gun is a sawed off shotgun, “made to scatter like the dickens” and they are used with good effect by the denizens of Little Italy in Kansas City and other places in perpetrating Black Hand deeds and the like. The only difference is, Conception Junction will use them for the legitimate purpose of protecting its property. The guns will be purchased immediately.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Nov. 23, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.