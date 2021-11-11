5 years ago
Even after a low bid from E.L. Crawford Construction came in $1.7 million over budget, there never was much doubt the City of Maryville was going to proceed with building a conference center and golf course clubhouse at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. …
Earlier this fall, after Crawford’s $5.7 million bid came in, McDanel declared that municipal staff still had “confidence” in the project, and that “value engineering” the original design by Wertzberger Architects of Marshalltown, Iowa, which has since been fired on the city manager’s recommendation, could save enough money to keep the facility fiscally viable.
And so it seems to have done, barely.
On Wednesday, again acting on a staff recommendation, the council accepted Crawford’s bid, then immediately adopted a change order to the contract knocking the proposed price tag down to a little more than $4.5 million.
15 years ago
Emotions ran high Tuesday as 150 members of the Missouri Army National Guard kissed their loved ones goodbye and went to the airport in Kansas City, Mo., to make their flights.
Their destination: Fort Dix, N.J. And in two to three months they will be deployed to active duty in Afghanistan.
Sheri Howard, the public affairs representative for the Missouri Army National Guard, said the soldiers who flew out this morning were from the 129th Field Artillery Unit and the 1128th Forward Support Company.
Consisting of Guard members from Maryville, Chillicothe, Albany, Independence, Marshall, Trenton and Richmond, the soldiers will go through several months of training at Fort Dix before being deployed to the Middle East.
25 years ago
While touring America, raising money to purchase Bibles for the Russian army, retired Col. Eugene Ivanovich hopes the laws will soon be established for people of his country to own property.
Even after the fall of communism in Russia, Ivanovich said changes are coming about slowly. …
In his 17th trip to America since the end of the Cold War, Ivanovich spoke at the Maryville Host Lions Club and at the First Baptist Church Thursday. …
Ivanovich has shared his testimony at more than 300 churches across America in the last two and a half years. He talks about the people of Russia and the United States being linked by the scriptures, with the Bible he was carrying showing both American and Russian flags.
“America and Russia united by the cross of Jesus Christ. Amen.” These were the words used by Ivanovich to end his speech at the Lions Club.
100 years ago
Disappointment Felt in Performance of Much Advertised Group of Musicians
LYCEUM COMMITTEE PROTESTS
“Maryville is the hardest town on the circuit in which to put a chautauqua over,” is a frequent complaint of Redpath representatives who come to this place and be it said there is considerable truth in the indictment. But “there’s a reason,” and that reason was forcibly demonstrated in the performance of the Westhall quartet which gave the second number of the lyceum course, at the First Methodist Church Saturday evening.
Advance information sent out by the Redpath people gave the public to understand that a real musical treat was in store for them when the Westhalls came; both local papers used the advance publicity copy freely, and the public generally expected to hear a high class concert, not necessarily high brow stuff, but of a quality commensurate with the amount of money put into the course this year.
The public was disappointed. A loosely constructed program of indifferent selections, rendered in an amateurish manner was given, interspersed with one or two instrumental numbers featuring banjos and a cornet.