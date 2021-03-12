Forum Flashbacks: March 11 - March 17

25 years ago
- “I’m not against the schools, but this is the problem …”
This is how a majority of voters looked at the first and last school bond issue, while three other bond issues received a majority of yes votes, yet not enough to demand a tax levy increase to build new school facilities.
In less than three weeks, voters in the Maryville R-II School District will once again decide the fate of a bond issue, which would build a new middle school and make renovations and additions to the high school.
Three things individuals repeatedly mentioned as reasons why they voted no against the bond issue are the strain of the higher tax, the purchasing of the land on which the district is proposing the school be built on prior to a bond issue passing, and the location of the school.
A tax levy of 47 cents per $100 assessed valuation would result, if patrons of the R-II District gave a four-sevenths yes vote to the bond issue April 2.
Retired and young people on fixed incomes can not afford new taxes, according to Donna Hartman.
“They have nothing extra,” Hartman said. “They honestly do not have the $30 or $50 extra for taxes.”
Margaret Baker said she is primarily against the issue because of the strain the new tax would cause.
“Nothing comes off, they just keep adding new taxes,” Baker said, referring to taxes for Mozingo and the Maryville Aquatic Center.
- Carrot Top’s big break will break a lot of hearts at Northwest Missouri State University.
The popular comic suffered a broken ankle while snow boarding earlier this year and has been forced to cancel a run of concert dates, including two shows scheduled for March 19, at Northwest.
“Carrot Top’s doctor is not allowing him to perform any dates and had not since he broke his leg,” said Linda Greenberg, the comic’s booking agent with The Comedy Zone. “We have had to cancel show after show.”
Greenberg said Carrot Top had hoped he would be able to do Northwest’s show because of his past appearances on campus. But his ankle, which was broken in two places, has not responded to rehab like the doctors hoped for.
15 years ago
- Unsuspecting travelers driving through the small town of Gentry on any given Friday night would find the streets lined with cars, the sounds of country music filling the air as Mike’s Ramblin’ Country Band plays for a full house at the Gentry Opry.
Every other Friday night, featured singer Bill D. Jordan “wows” the crowd with country tunes made popular by Waylon and Willie to the more up-to-date artists like Toby Keith. His deep, baritone voice, along with his light-hearted sense of humor, sets Jordan apart in the world of country music artists.
But there’s something else that sets Jordan apart. Blind from birth, Jordan has been working in the country music industry for more than 37 years. He spent many years singing and playing the bass guitar in honky tonks throughout the Midwest.
5 years ago
- The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees has announced its appointment of Tom Patterson to serve as the public health agency’s administrator.
Patterson, who will assume his new duties April 1, has served as the center’s environmental public health specialist since 2008. He replaces Della Rhoades Watkins, who is retiring after serving in the administrator’s role for the past 14 years.
“Tom has been a key part of our organization, and we are pleased to promote him to this important position,” said Joyce Tinsley, board chair. …
A native of Texas, Patterson attended college at Texas State University in San Marcos and, before coming to Maryville, was an agriculture education teacher in Macon County (Missouri) public schools.
- Under construction for months, a new commons area/cafeteria, kitchen, and faculty lounge are nearly complete at Eugene Field Elementary School, located at 418 E. Second St. in Maryville. …
(Assistant Superintendent Steve) Klotz said Maryville R-II officials are scheduled to review the cafeteria’s construction “punch list” with the contractor this week, and that the district has obtained a certificate of occupancy allowing it to operate.
Students are scheduled to use the facility for the first time on Tuesday, March 29, the first day of classes following spring break, which begins March 24, the Thursday before Easter weekend.
The new commons was constructed at a cost of $1.8 million and financed using part of the proceeds from a $10.25 million voter approved bond issue that is also paying for a new performing arts center at Maryville High School.