5 years ago
The Maryville City Council this week appointed eight of nine members to serve on a municipal Tourism Committee being created under guidelines tied to a 5 percent transient guest tax on hotel bills approved by voters last November.
Also known as a bed tax, the levy will add about $4 to the cost of an overnight hotel stay and is expected to produce approximately $215,000 a year in revenue. The tax applies to all hotels within the city limits, including the new Boulders Inn & Suites lodge scheduled to open this spring at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Income from the tax will be used to help finance a large indoor athletics and special events center at Northwest Missouri State University in addition to providing around $65,000 a year for tourism-related programs and initiatives.
City officials say the Tourism Committee has two basic purposes: coordinating nonuniversity public access to the Northwest Multipurpose Complex for recreational use and special events, and recommending bed tax revenue expenditures related to communitywide marketing and tourism efforts.
15 years ago
It’s been a long time in coming for the city, campaign planners and the residents of Maryville who have supported the proposal, but after several years, the Maryville Streetscape project has finally been given the go ahead to break ground.
The approval came down Monday night at the regular meeting of the Maryville City Council, and Mayor Mike Thompson expressed his approval of the vote to move forward on the project. …
The portion of the Streetscape project approved includes the base bid, which will result in work and landscaping being done around the courthouse, as well as the intersections of Third and Market and Fourth and Market.
25 years ago
Roller blades, a stick, a mouthpiece, $2.50 and Thursday nights free are all a person needs to get started playing roller hockey, as a parent has organized a night for children, ages 7 to 16, to practice their roller hockey skills at Skate Country, Maryville.
Amber Woodward’s two sons began playing roller hockey before they moved from Ohio seven months ago, and she said they were disappointed there was not something like that here.
Therefore, Woodward took the initiative to get roller hockey started in Maryville. Within three days of putting up her first fliers to see if there was interest in roller hockey, Woodward said she received 28 calls.
100 years ago
NEW PIANIST BEGINS AT EMPIRE TONIGHT
Arthur Savage has accepted a position as pianist at the Empire Theater and will begin his work tonight. Mr. Savage takes the place of Miss Bess Scott, who resigned because of ill health.
The new pianist is a professional moving picture player and plays all kinds of music with equal facility from the ultra-classical down to that noise generally excluded from the term “music” and called jazz. Tonight he will play during the intermission the sextette from “Lucia” by Donzetti.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the March 14, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.