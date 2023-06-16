Forum Flashbacks 6-15-23
25 YEARS AGO: Library 2000 - Jason, 6, and Eric Barmann, 8, display books checked out for the children’s section of the Maryville Public Library. The youngsters, sons of Rob and Camellia Barmann, are excited about the prospects of a bigger and better children’s section in the Library that will result from the improvements planned as a result of the current Library 2000 campaign.

5 years ago
While it may be something of a mystery to residents in the five-county region, the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments plays a major role in channeling state and federal dollars to rural communities — small towns that often lack the expertise and resources to deal effectively with distant bureaucracies in Jefferson City and Washington, D.C.

On Friday, the agency, which began life in 1968 following the legislative creation of the Northwest Missouri Regional Planning Commission, marked its 50th anniversary during a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.

