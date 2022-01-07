5 years ago
Nodaway County Economic Development and the City of Maryville announced Monday that the owners of a closed manufacturing facility on Wilson Industrial Road just east of town plan to reopen the plant sometime next month under the name Maryville Carbon Solutions.
According to a joint NCED/city/MCS release, the facility, designed to produce a form of carbon black from waste automotive tires, is controlled by Bolder Industries, formerly known as Waste to Energy Partners.
Records in the Nodaway County assessor’s office list the factory’s owner as Maryville Carbon Solutions LLC, a corporation based in Boulder, Colo., which is shown as having acquired the property in December 2014.
Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said Maryville Carbon is a subsidiary of Bolder Industries.
The plant, which has a troubled history embracing an oil spill, at least two fires, and the failure of its original owner, Carbolytic Materials Company, opened in 2009.
CMC went bankrupt about three years later, and the factory was seized by Nodaway County for back taxes before selling at auction in April 2014 for $3 million to Advanced Processes Inc. of Ambridge, Pennsylvania.
15 years ago
On his latest visit to this northwest Missouri town, author Harry MacLean found residents as reluctant as ever to talk about a notorious 1981 crime.
MacLean is the author of “In Broad Daylight,” a 1989 best-seller about the death of town bully Ken Rex McElroy in a hail of gunfire as he sat in his pickup truck outside a tavern.
At least 40 people had gathered on the street before the shots were fired, but no one from the crowd has ever come forward to identify the shooters, and no one has been charged in the crime.
MacLean’s book, winner of an Edgar Award for best true crime book, was rereleased last month by St. Martin’s Press. The author attached a new epilogue that followed a visit he made to Skidmore in 2005.
“It’s one of the strangest cold cases, in a broad perspective, on record,” MacLean told the St. Joseph News-Press in an interview Friday. “The town is still traumatized.”
100 years ago
PLAN WOMEN’S REST ROOM FOR COLLEGE
A rest room, equipped with comfortable … by the Y. W. C. A. girls at the State Teachers College, as one of the practical activities for the new year. One of the small class rooms on the second floor has been proffered the girls to be used for this purpose and they will begin immediately to make it cosy and inviting.
The college has a ladies parlor, but it does not fill the requirements for a student rest room, according to the girls of the “Y” who have had the idea in mind for some time. Only recently, however, have they felt it wise to undertake the furnishing of the room which will be exclusively for the use of girl students.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Jan. 11, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.