5 years ago
Maryville business and civic leaders gathered at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport on Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and luncheon celebrating the completion of a $3.4 million runway reconstruction project.
State Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, delivered brief remarks to the group on a refurbished airport taxiway, calling the upgrade, which was funded largely through a Federal Aviation Administration grant, an important card in Maryville’s deck of economic development incentives. …
While an airport equipped to handle small jets and provide 24-hour service is not really a “deal-maker” with regard to economic growth, Andrews said, the lack of such facilities can be a “deal-breaker.”
“Don’t underestimate the importance of having an airport in your community,” Andrews said.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland, who serves as the city’s lead administrator for the airport, said that the facility serves as a “gateway” to Maryville and a “vital piece of infrastructure for the community.”
15 years ago
An early-morning fire at Carson Apartments, 214 W. First, claimed two lives Saturday morning and seriously injured another young man.
Keith Wood, director of Maryville Public Safety, said the fire started at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, the building was engulfed in flames, and several people were attempting to escape from third-floor windows.
“Abe” Ibraham Qaoud, a Northwest Missouri State University student and wide receiver for the Bearcat football team, clung to the edge of a third-floor windowsill, with his body hanging outside the building, in an attempt to avoid the black smoke billowing through the crumbling structure.
It is unclear at this time if he passed out from the smoke or decided to leap; however, early reports indicate Qaoud suffered broken bones from the fall and third degree burns from the fire.
25 years ago
A vote was unnecessary, after a Maryville City Councilman’s motion to build a shed to store rental and private golf carts at Mozingo Lake Golf Course failed to garner a second from his fellow four Council members Wednesday night.
Prior to the Council’s discussion of the proposal, five individuals spoke in favor of the proposal, while one person spoke in opposition.
“I was disappointed,” Councilman Bob Huffman said.
Huffman worked with City Manager David Angerer to put together a proposal to build a 99- x 55-foot metal pole building, which would store the 40 city-owned rental carts and create 64 private stalls that would be rented out.
“I don’t think one golf cart shed is going to do it, but you got to start someplace,” Huffman said as he started to discuss his proposal.
If Mozingo Lake Golf Course was the first course in Maryville, Huffman agreed it would not be best to build a shed because it would take away from the profits. However, there is already a golf course on the west side of town and it is in direct competition with the course at Mozingo, he said.
“If they offer golf cart storage, we need to offer private golf cart storage,” Huffman said.
100 years ago
BLACK AND GREEN ARE HIGH SCHOOL COLORS
The colors of the Maryville High School were changed from red and white to black and green this morning by the vote of the student body. The new color has been used for some time but not officially adopted until this morning. Black and Green is a more practical color for athletics than red and white as it is not as hard to keep in a good looking condition.
Forrest Froman was re-elected president of the High School Athletic Association with Harold Eaton as vice-president. Glee Hukill was elected the new secretary and the yell leaders were Paul Blagg, first yell leader; Evelyn Raines and Marion Gile assistants.
The new yell leaders will get their first public tryout Friday night when the girls team of Maryville plays the girls’ team of Tarkio and the boys’ team of Maryville plays the boys’ team of Benton.
The High School will send a debating team to Benton Friday night to debate the closed shop question. Richard Baker and Harold Moore compose the debating team with Wm. Burford as debating coach.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Jan. 30, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.