5 years ago
When Northeast Nodaway principal Ken Grove was tapped to take over for superintendent Dr. Jeff Mehlenbacher, who retires this July, the search was on to find Grove’s replacement.
The board didn’t have to look too far to find the right man for the job.
Assistant principal Jason McDowell gained approval by the Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education to take over for Grove as principal effective July 1, 2017.
McDowell, who also serves as Maryville mayor, always wanted to be an educator.
“I wanted to help struggling students in the classroom,” McDowell said. “I remember what impact my teachers had on students, and I wanted to make that kind of difference as well.
“When I went into education, I also knew that I wanted to move into administration at some point. I had several good years in the classroom, and I’m looking forward to the changes that are coming up.”
15 years ago
Carol Farrens fancies herself an artist.
Bring her anything — tools, boards, boxes — and she’ll paint on it. Saws become her canvas.
“I’ve done artwork of all kinds ever since I was little,” Farrens said Thursday afternoon. “I mostly paint, but I just like being creative.”
Farrens’ most recent inspiration came in the snow that’s left road crews busy and children dragging sleds up hills for more runs. Like Michelangelo chiseling marble, Farrens rearranged snowflakes into a dog, a rooster and a couple sitting on a bench — all along the driveway at her house on West Fifth Street.
“I’ve done snow creations forever,” she said. “It’s just so much fun.”
Farrens said she spent about an hour and a half Wednesday whittling snow into her statues.
25 years ago
Cody Wiederholt, a senior at South Nodaway High School, has been selected to represent the Midwest in an all-star game to play in London England.
The game, which will feature an all-star team from the Midwest playing an all-star team from England, will be played March 25. Wiederholt, at 6 foot, 200 lbs., helped lead South Nodaway to one of its best seasons in recent years in 1996 as a kicker, linebacker and running back.
He was named all-conference and all-state in his senior season as both a kicker and a linebacker. He was also named to the KAAN Radio Dream Team as a kicker.
100 years ago
DROP TICKETS TO DE MOLAY SHOW
FROM AEROPLANE
Frank Wells Will Pilot Machine Over City Tomorrow Afternoon Scattering Advertising Matter
DRESS REHEARSAL TOMORROW
First Presentation of Play to Be
Monday Night — Ticket Sale Going Well
and Many Being Reserved for First Night
Twenty-five tickets to the De Molay play to be given Monday at the Empire Theater will be dropped among hand bills and posters from an aeroplane piloted by Frank Wells at 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon. Those who get these tickets may get them reserved at Kuch Bros.
The tickets are already being reserved for the shows and full houses are expected.
Dress rehearsals will be held tomorrow afternoon at the Empire Theatre and this will be the last rehearsal before the first presentation Monday night. …
“Believe Me, Xantippe” is being put on under the direction of Miss Blanche Dow of the State Teachers College. Miss Dow has been working diligently with the cast for several weeks and has the play worked down to a fine point. Maryville people who see “Believe Me, Xantippe” will no doubt find it a relief from the musical comedy type of show which has been so strenuously worked here for the last few years.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Jan. 20, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.