Forum Flashbacks: Jan. 13-19

5 years ago
Northwest Missouri State University education majors, along with a group of children in first through sixth grades, recently helped fill holiday dinner tables for local families in need through a service partnership linking the campus and a local church.
Students from Northwest’s School of Education worked last month with youngsters taking part in the Maryville First United Methodist Church’s C.O.O.L. Kids program on a project that resulted in the purchase of 90 turkeys that were distributed to income-eligible families in time for the holidays.
C.O.O.L. stands for Children Of Our Lord.
The fundraising project collected about $700, and the turkeys were purchased for around $7 each.
“The final outcome far exceeded anything we, myself, and the students could have imagined,” said Merlene Gilb, assistant professor of professional education.
Under the C.O.O.L. Kids program, Northwest students preparing for careers as teachers and administrators work with FUMC children to plan various community service projects. The youngsters came up with the idea for purchasing holiday turkeys after touring the Nodaway Ministry Center food pantry on South Main Street.
15 years ago
In this small northwest Missouri town, another building stands empty.
The building that housed the Elmo branch of the Citizens Bank & Trust closed Dec. 29, leaving the residents with only a handful of businesses to patronize.
The bank opened in Elmo in 1889 as a private banking institution, with John F. Bilby and E.F. Ralston as the head. At that time, the bank had $10,000 in capitol(sic).
In the 1930s, during the Depression, banks were being forced to close. During those years, George Shoptaugh, Z.R. Alexander and Harold Harvey were at the head positions in the bank. Many patrons took their money out of their banks, feeling they could keep it safer than the banks could.
“The local people kept their money in the bank here in Elmo through the Depression,” Elmo Mayor Gary Ecker said. “My great-grandfather was one of those who kept his money in the bank. That’s what helped the bank to survive during those hard times.”
25 years ago
Is seven a lucky number for a school bond issue?
The Maryville R-II School District expects to find out in April, when it plans to place a seventh bond issue before its patrons.
During the regular R-II Board of Education meeting Thursday, a consensus was reached by the board on a site to build a new middle school.
Site was the first subject discussed Thursday. The architectural firm had made a recommendation to build on the site southeast of the high school. Rego Jones, board president, started the board’s discussion on site by pointing out that site has been a controversial issue in the past.
Questioning what effect water would have on the site, Dr. Jim Redd, board member, asked a member of the architectural firm to explain the opportunities and challenges a creek and pond on the property presented.
“We won’t have to get into real expensive issues concerned with water on this site,” Tom Findley, of Leo A. Daly, said.
Findley said the water would create opportunities for outdoor classrooms because of the natural habitat. Also, he pointed out the convenience of being able to have shared playing fields and bussing with the schools being close to one another.
“I think it’s a very positive site with a lot of opportunities,” Ray Courter, board member, said.
100 years ago
It’s Friday And The Thirteenth; The Jinx Is Loose
“This is my day to stay in,” declared W. H. (Cork) Allen, in a local restaurant this morning, as he put the finishing touches on a stack of hot buttered wheats dripping with syrup. “It’s Friday, the 13th, and it’s my birthday, so I’m not taking any foolish chances.” Which is a gentle reminder to others whose natal day coincides with the double hoodoo.
With both Friday and the number thirteen regarded by superstitious folk with much apprehension, it is interesting to note that the double hoodoo does not again occur this year until October 13, which again falls on Friday. Last year, there was only one double hoodoo which fell on Friday, May 13.
There are exceptions to al rules, however, and here are some of them: Presidents John Quincy Adams and Franklin Pierce were inaugurated on a Friday and no ill befell them. Adversely, James A. Garfield, one of the martyred presidents, began his term on a Friday. America was discovered on a Friday; the landing of the Pilgrims occurred on Friday; the Declaration of Independence was signed on Friday; the Battle of Bunker Hill was fought on Friday; Shakespeare and Washington were born on Friday.
“But they were not on Friday the 13th,” insisted the superstitious one.