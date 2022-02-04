5 years ago
Many Maryville officials turned out Friday for opening ceremonies welcoming the city’s newest corporate citizen, Maryville Carbon Solutions.
The first manufacturing facility opened by Boulder, Colorado-based startup Bolder Industries, Maryville Carbon, is housed in the former Carbolytic Materials Company plant, which closed in 2012 after a troubled three-year run that included an oil spill, two fires, and eventual bankruptcy.
Like its predecessor, Maryville Carbon intends to transform scrap automotive tires into a trademarked version of carbon black, a coloring and reinforcing agent used to manufacture an almost endless list of rubber and plastic products from gaskets and wetsuits to conveyor belts to O-rings.
In addition to its primary product, “Bolder Black,” the factory plans to produce syngas — a type of fuel gas — and lubricant-grade oil through a process known as pyrolysis.
It will also recover and sell the steel used in tire belting.
15 years ago
The Worth County High School Choir is planning to take a trip.
A prestigious one.
Last year, Northwest Missouri State University’s professor of music, Stephen Town, was invited to conduct a concert at Carnegie Hall in New York.
This year he’s been invited once again, along with the Northwest Tower Choir, and, thanks to Town’s recommendation, the Worth County choir received an invitation to Carnegie Hall, too.
“We’re the smallest school that’s ever been invited to attend,” said Debbie Roach, a high school vocal booster board member. “That’s quite a privilege. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those kids.
“I doubt some of them have ever even been out of this area, so going to New York would be a big thing.”
25 years ago
Nodaway County and the City of Maryville may be working closely together to provide 911 service for the county if the Nodaway County Commissioners follow the recommendations of Geo-Comm to combine a communications center.
Stacen Gross, project coordinator for Geo-Comm Integrated Mapping and Communications Solutions, presented a recommendation which would total $153,152.
“I personally think this is something the county can afford,” Presiding Commissioner Lester Keith said. “It sounds like what we’ve been looking for.” …
Gross suggested rather than duplicating a system in the sheriff’s office, the Maryville Department of Public Safety and Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office would combine forces to conserve taxpayers’ dollars. City Manager David Angerer agreed.
“We think it makes a lot more sense to have one service,” Angerer said. “To have the duplications of functions would not be beneficial to the taxpayers.”
100 years ago
SHUBAEL WOODARD IS MURDERED LAST NIGHT
Mrs. Bessie Maude Woodard of Maryville is being held by the county authorities on a charge of murder in the first degree for shooting and killing her husband, Shubael Woodard, last night. Mrs. Woodard is said to have admitted that she killed him. …
It was indicated this afternoon that provocation would be the basis of her defense. …
The shooting was done with a .45-caliber Colts(sic) automatic pistol, at about 10:15 o’clock last night. Mrs. Woodard was inside their home on West Fourth street and shot through the glass upper half of the street door. … A Smith & Wesson .32-caliber pistol, said to have belonged to Woodard, was found on the porch near where he fell.
Frank Partridge, a brother of Mrs. Woodard, was arrested this morning by Deputy Sheriff Leo Atherton on a charge of having provided Mrs. Woodard with the automatic pistol with which she is said to have killed her husband. Under a recent Missouri statute it is necessary to obtain a permit from the circuit clerk, signed by the sheriff, before a pistol may be bought, sold, lent or given away. It is said that Mrs. Woodard has had the pistol in her possession for about six weeks. …
Woodard drove his car home at about 10 o’clock last night. He went onto the porch and started to enter the house, but found the screen door hooked. It is said that he then began to shout and demand admittance. Mrs. Woodard refused to admit him, and he tore the screen door open and began to kick on the bottom of the inner door, at the same time, Mrs. Woodard says, reaching for the gun which was found on the porch. It was then that she shot him. …
Mrs. Woodard was taken into custody by the sheriff and brought to the hospital, but was not questioned last night. She was not taken to the jail, but spent last night at the home of relatives in the city.
Mrs. Woodard filed a suit for divorce from Woodard on December 29, 1921, but dismissed the suit when it was brought up at the opening of the Circuit Court here. A reconciliation had been effected, and for the last two or three weeks the couple had been living together. (In the suit, Mrs. Woodard said her husband) had often cursed and abused her. She also accused him of having improper relations with other women. …
Woodard had lived here in Maryville practically all of his life. He was married to the woman who is said to have killed him on September 8, 1906, and they lived together until November 29, 1921, a month prior to the time Mrs. Woodard filed her divorce petition. …
The Woodards have one child, Flossie Maxine, 14 years old.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Feb. 9, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.