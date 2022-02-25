5 years ago
Local youth golfers will have a chance this summer to join one of the fastest growing sports organizations in the United States.
Maryville’s Mozingo Lake Golf Course will join with St. Joseph Country Club and Moila Shrine Country Club to create the PGA Youth League of Northwest Missouri.
The organization is part of the PGA Junior League Golf, which had 36,000 golfers under the age of 13 play last year. When it was first formed in 2011, only 170 golfers were part of the program.
“We are excited about it,” said Kyle Easter, the head golf professional at the Mozingo course. “Being part of the PGA myself, I saw the opportunity to do a lot with the resources to get something started up here.”
Mozingo will aim to have a boys team and a girls teams each with 12 golfers of all skill levels between the ages of 8 and 13.
15 years ago
Thanks to the Energy Policy Act of 2005 that was signed into law by the U.S. government, starting this year Daylight Saving Time will begin March 11 at 2 a.m. and end Nov. 4 at 2 a.m., effectively extending Daylight Saving Time by four weeks.
While it’s intended to serve as an energy conservation measure, many experts are predicting the new time shift change could negatively impact computers’ programming and society’s technological infrastructure, much like the Y2K fiasco at the tail end of ’99, only on a smaller scale.
As 1999 drew to a close, much of the industrialized world was worried that, as the calendar rolled over to 2000, computers would be unable to properly read the numerical change and society as we know it would grind to a halt. …
Thankfully, millions of dollars were poured into reprogramming computer software around the globe, simply to deal with the difference between ’99 and ’00, and reprogramming software so that it wouldn’t mistake the then new year, 2000, with 1900 instead.
Only this time the culprit isn’t a simple error in computer programming, this time the headache comes from Daylight Saving Time and a law passed into effect by Congress.
“Spring forward, fall back.”
25 years ago
When teachers and administrators reach a point with a student where they say, “This isn’t working we need to try something else,” in the near future that could mean sending the student to a youth center for alternative school.
Last week, the Maryville R-II Board of Education expressed interest in cooperating with Jim Rogers, president of The Youth Center in St. Joseph, as he attempts to offer alternative education services in Maryville.
The Administrative Council made the recommendation to the board that it should support this service, as the district hopes it can place students in the program as early as next fall.
In December, Rogers announced plans to locate a youth center in Maryville, which would not only serve as an alternative school for area school districts, but would also work with children in the juvenile justice system, Division of Family Services and Family Guidance.
100 years ago
M.H.S. BOARD TO GET RADIO OUTFIT FOR SCHOOL USE
Ernest Kessler in Kansas City Today to Purchase Outfit — Will Add Magnavox Later
FOR THE SCIENCE DEPARTMENT
Will Also Be Used in Auditorium for Assemblies — Mrs. Vera Manley and Forrest Martin in Charge
The Board of Education of the Maryville High School met last night and decided to purchase a radio outfit for use in the science department. The outfit is to cost $270 and is the best set put out by the Westinghouse Electrical Company. The school board is to pay $200 and the science classes will raise the remainder of the purchase price.
A hundred foot antennae will be erected on the roof of the school building and the outfit is to be installed in a class room just off the science laboratory. Later the radio will be so arranged that it can be used in the auditorium for school assemblies and public meetings.
A radio club will be organized so that every student may get the full benefit of the radio apparatus. …
There is much demand for the outfits and some trouble may be had in getting a Magnavox attachment to increase the volume of the instruments.
