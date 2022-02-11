5 years ago
The men and women whose lives anchor a leading segment of Nodaway County’s single indispensible industry — agriculture — gathered at the Tri-Meadows meeting hall Saturday to celebrate another year of growth, progress, and profitability.
Nearly 300 members of the Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association attended the organization’s fourth annual Cattlemen’s Roundup, a combination steak dinner — what else? — benefit auction, and scholarship awards ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of producers whose livestock operations literally put meat on America’s table.
This year’s banquet, live and silent auctions, along with raffle ticket sales, brought in more than $34,000. Combined with the year’s sponsors at $14,600, the cattlemen broke previous records and raised nearly $50,000, before event expenses are taken into consideration.
Affiliated with the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, the Nodaway group has seen rapid growth since its founding in 2014 by a handful of area stock producers.
15 years ago
Many cell phones beeped before 5:30 Tuesday morning.
They weren’t wake-up calls. They weren’t telemarketers trying new tactics.
The text message came via Spoofhound Mobile at 5:28 a.m. saying, “by Nodaway Valley Bank — NO SCHOOL TODAY — Maryville R-II will be closed today (Feb. 13) due to the weather.”
In this high-tech world, Spoofhound Mobile is giving those interested in Maryville School District news a new outlet.
25 years ago
Because of a lack of support, a recommendation by the Maryville Parks and Recreation Board died before it ever reached the Maryville City Council’s agenda, city officials said Friday.
In December, the Parks Board passed a motion recommending the City Council adopt an ordinance to prohibit alcohol in city parks. The Parks Board passed this motion unanimously, after it had adopted a new policy prohibiting players from consuming alcohol during games in MPR organized leagues.
After realizing the Council had not taken any action on its recommendation, the Parks Board once again asked MPR Director Rod Auxier to ask for the item to be placed on the agenda.
However, City Manager David Angerer said this was not necessary because he had already discussed the issue with members of the Council, and there was not enough interest to include the item on the agenda.
100 years ago
Devotees Of St. Valentine Still Observe His Day
Do all the pessimists live in Chicago? Within the past few days two saleswomen in that metropolis have deplored, in a public statement, the modern lack of sentiment attached to St. Valentine’s Day. “Valentines are only purchased these days by sentimental old ladies,” stated one of the above mentioned saleswomen.
It is true, there is little demand for the elaborate lace paper, heart and arrow confection, dripping with honeyed phrases and saccharine avowals that used to be dispatched to the object of one’s affections, but the modern valentine is a work of art that has advanced with the times until it expresses every degree of friendship or more fervid emotion in a sensible way.
More valentines have been sold this year in local shops than for several years past and the display was never more tempting, though much less expensive, than in the times above mentioned. Dainty little cards bearing a message of love or friendship were dispatched today from many a tiny tot to a beloved teacher or playmate, while the valentine post cards expressing appropriate mottoes from friend to friend have flooded the mail boxes.
No, the sentiment attached to St. Valentine’s Day has not changed, it is simply expressed differently.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Feb. 14, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.