5 years ago
At 13 years old, Max Steinke was a student in Maryville just writing some music. Two years later, he stepped into the studio for the first time.
Now 20 years old, the rapper who performs under the stage name “MAD MAX” has penned a one-record contract with Bentley Records, which is owned and operated by award-winning R&B recording artist, Luca Dayz.
Steinke was previously signed to a one-year deal based in New York with MCFL, Sony Records, and The Orchard, which expired this fall. After his contract was up, Steinke said he went on his own for a bit.
“I was writing some new stuff and looking at doing an album independently,” Steinke said. “Meanwhile, Luca Dayz found some of my stuff online and got in touch with me.
“I wasn’t sure it was him until we set up the video conference, and when I saw him, I thought, you know, this is real. He offered me a record deal, and I took it.”
15 years ago
For years, the city of Maryville has toyed with the idea of developing an interconnected system of multipurpose trails that would wind through and around the town for the use of residents.
Plans have started, stalled, started again and come to a screeching halt more than once.
Now, finally, a thorough set of plans is one step closer to actual implementation.
At Monday’s regular meeting of the city council, Councilman John Jasinski gave a detailed presentation on the status of the trails project to council members, Mayor Mike Thompson, and Maryville residents in attendance.
Jasinski, along with Councilman Chad Jackson, has helped to spearhead the trail project in the last two years, and has worked with residents and concerned members of the city for months on organization and planning the trails’ final routes.
25 years ago
The increasing need for alkaline batteries worldwide has led to the expansion of several Energizer plants, including the Maryville facility.
Eveready Battery Company has announced recently a major alkaline battery expansion program to meet increasing worldwide demand for its global Energizer brand.
The $60 million expansion encompasses domestic Energizer alkaline battery plants in Maryville and Asheboro, N.C., as well as, the company’s Asia-Pacific operations in Singapore and Tianjin, China.
According to Energizer Public Relations Representative Keith Schopp, the expansion is to help increase production capacity. Construction should begin in the spring of 1997 and be completed sometime that year.
Schopp said he is not sure of the footage, or if a new building or an addition to the current building will be constructed, because the expansion is in the planning stages.
100 years ago
PHYSICIANS AND CITY TAKE STEPS AGAINST EPIDEMIC
Mayor Issues Appeal
To Citizens To Co-operate
In Measures Against Small Pox
NO CASES IN COUNTY NOW
Free Vaccination Is Offered — School Children Should Be Protected — Also Citizens
The following appeal to the people of Maryville was issued today by Mayor F. P. Robinson, urging citizens to co-operate with the physicians of the city in preventing an epidemic of small pox similar to conditions in Kansas City and other places.
“Let me again call to your attention the fact that smallpox is prevalent in many places in this state, and in fact is distributed over a great part of the United States in the most dreaded form, known as the confluent hemorrhigic type, and that the mortality rate has been 38 per cent in Kansas City and nearly as high at other places. …
“Under a late opinion by the attorney general, the State Board of Health has power to institute compulsory vaccination, and they will likely do so shortly.
“About three weeks ago, the city and county health officers issued a request that all of our citizens be vaccinated, and as a result there have been about 1800 vaccinations in Maryville and vicinity since that time, but this is only a good start, and at a meeting of the County Medical Association last evening it was agreed that all should be vaccinated at once.
“The physicians of this city have agreed that beginning Monday the 12th and continuing until the next Saturday night they will give free vaccination to school children and citizens of Maryville and vicinity who care to take advantage of free vaccination. … Statistics show that vaccination will not hurt you, but that smallpox of the present type will kill at least one third of those who have it, so why not play safe and avoid any chance of useless deaths.
“If we have universal vaccination in the community we will not have smallpox, and on the other hand if we fail to vaccinate we are almost sure to have the disease here, and if we do have it a pest house will be established where all cases will be taken, and we will enforce the most rigid quarantine regulations ever promulgated in this city. …”
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Dec. 10, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.