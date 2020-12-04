25 years ago
- The doors of the new museum swung open as guests and dignitaries from Maryville and Nodaway County were ready to view the “treasures” to be found inside.
Following Grand Opening Ceremonies Saturday, the New Nodaway County Museum was open for viewing. Entering the glass double-doors, the first visitors, young and old alike, will find a large viewing room, the John W. Price Memorial Room. The room is dedicated to the man with the “dream” of a museum for Nodaway County.
In the north section of the room are the research libraries and files of the Nodaway County Genealogical Society; the Heritage Collection Committee; the Nodaway Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; and the Historical Society. Stored in the new library vault room are many valuable files and records, which are available for public information gathering and use.
- After searching for just over one month, officials with the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce today offered the job of Chamber executive director to Maryville resident Judy Brohammer.
The decision was made official shortly after noon today after a contract was offered to Judy Brohammer, wife of Maryville Assistant City Manager Ron Brohammer, and she (accepted) the terms.
“Judy was selected from a slate of five candidates,” Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce President Keith Arnold said today. “She brings with her a wealth of volunteer work and experience in many of the areas with which the Chamber deals.”
15 years ago
- The ending to the game between Northwest Missouri State University and North Alabama University could have been scripted in Hollywood.
But this ending was written on the other side of the country, at the NCAA Division II semifinal at Florence, Ala. The final drive by the Bearcats (11-3) ended with a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Josh Lamberson to red-shirt freshman Raphael Robinson. The score put Northwest on top of the Lions 25-24 with just 0:23 remaining in the game.
Northwest held on for the victory and earned a spot in the 2005 NCAA Division II National Championship game next Saturday, which will again be played in Florence.
- Letter to the Editor: PLEASE RETURN BABY JESUS
Dear Editor,
Whomever you are that stole items out of Winter Wonderland must be proud or at least I’m sure your parents are.
The park is decorated with a lot of love for the children and families to enjoy but when someone like yourself (and you know who you are) steals items for kicks it seems so hopeless to have the project at all.
If you did not throw the items away (Baby Jesus and candy cane) we do hope you are enjoying them or maybe you could feel guilty enough to return the items back to Winter Wonderland.
Thank you and Merry Christmas.
Carol Jean Osborn
5 years ago
- The New Nodaway Humane Society, in conjunction with the Bailey Strongheart Foundation, is sponsoring a fantasy-themed fundraiser in order to pay off a big veterinary bill.
The two organizations have announced plans to raffle off chances to win a Lord of the Rings Barbie and Ken collector’s set in which the iconic dolls are dressed as elf queen Galadriel, King Aragorn, Queen Arwen Evenstar, and elf warrior Legolas.
The four-doll set is in mint condition and still in its original packaging.