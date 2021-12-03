5 years ago
The Freedom Rock has arrived.
With a group of area Lions Club members looking on late Thursday morning, a crew from J.L. Houston Co., with an assist from Nodaway County Road and Bridge Department personnel, used a rolling crane and a “lowboy” implement trailer to move a 34-ton boulder from the Bernard Gast farm just north of Burlington Junction to Maryville’s Franklin Park.
It took most of an hour to unload the massive stone and set it down near a flat, concrete base that was poured earlier. The rock was to be tipped into place later using a large, motorized loader.
Now that it has arrived, the boulder will eventually be covered with colorful, patriotic images created by Iowa artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen in tribute to area military veterans.
After that, the five Nodaway County Lions clubs funding the project plan to expand the monument into a flag plaza much like a similar installation in Clarinda, Iowa.
Sorensen, who says he was inspired by the movie “Saving Private Ryan, created the original Freedom Rock 18 years ago near his home in west central Iowa. Since then, the monument has drawn thousands of visitors from all parts of the United States and several foreign countries.
15 years ago
Passengers and pilots at Maryville’s Northwest Missouri Regional Airport will soon have a much more spacious and comfortable time at the airport while they wait for their flights to arrive and their planes to refuel.
The new terminal building is just about complete, Airport Manager Kevin Rankin said, only some external concrete work remains for construction workers. …
Rankin said the existing terminal building was built in the mid-’40s, so it’s (been a) long time (since) the 60-plus-year-old building (got) an upgrade.
And a new terminal building is definitely a welcome improvement, Rankin said.
“It’ll have a pilot’s lounge in it,” he said. “It’ll have a larger, nicer place for people to wait for their airplanes to come in or go out, and it’s got an end that can be used for a meeting room or a classroom.”
25 years ago
Inmates within 12 to 18 months of release will begin being transferred to the Maryville Treatment Center (MTC) most likely by the end of the week, following an official ribbon cutting ceremony to open the correctional facility Tuesday afternoon in the chapel of the former Mount Alverno Convent.
State and local dignitaries spoke during the ceremony, which was led by MTC superintendent Bill Burgess. For those unable to attend the official opening, an open house at the treatment center will allow the public to get a closer look at the retrofitted Mount Alverno from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., today.
Maryville Mayor Jerry Riggs declared Tuesday as Maryville Treatment Center Day in Maryville, to mark the opening of the remodeled facility.
100 years ago
DALE CARNEGIE HERE
Dale Carnegie of New York City, a former Nodaway County boy, arrived yesterday for a short visit with relatives and friends here. Mr. Carnegie is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Carnegie, formerly of the Orrsburg neighborhood, who now live in Belton, Kan.
Dale is another of the Nodaway County boys who has made good. He is now traveling in the interest of a text book of Y. M. C. A. literature largely on business training and advertising, and is the author of several valuable treatises on the last named subject.
Following his visit here he will sail for England, France and other foreign points in the interest of his publication.
NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Dec. 8, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.