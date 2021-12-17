5 years ago
North Missouri lawmakers are weighing in on a reported attempt by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Daniel Ashe to change the name of the Squaw Creek National Wildlife Refuge, a large federal nature preserve near Mound City about an hour southwest of Maryville.
According to news reports, Ashe has proposed the name Eagle Flats National Wildlife Refuge, a move that drew a terse response from U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, the Republican congressman in whose 6th District the refuge is located.
During what was described as an “invitation only” meeting earlier this week, refuge manager Lindsey Landowski reportedly said the name Loess Mounds National Wildlife Refuge has also been proposed.
However, neither option apparently sets well with Graves, whose office stated Wednesday that the congressman feels the change is proceeding without sufficient input from local residents.
“This entire process has been rushed through the back rooms of government offices, and FWS has intentionally kept people in the dark because they knew how those affected most would react,” Graves was quoted as saying.
The name Squaw Creek comes from a creek that runs through a portion of the refuge, which is noted for its large flocks of waterfowl, annual Eagle Days celebration, and the Loess Hills, a geographical feature consisting of scenic, moundlike ridges formed from wind-blown dust.
15 years ago
The Maryville School District is looking for a new high school principal to begin work for the next school year.
The contract for Ron Landherr, the Maryville High School principal for 15 years, will not be renewed after the 2006-07 school year, Superintendent Vickie Miller said.
The decision came down Tuesday night at the Maryville School Board meeting.
“He did not get a contract for next year,” Miller said.
25 years ago
Will educational programs get lost in the shuffle or will patron communication suffer, as a result of the loss of one of the monthly meetings held by the Maryville R-II Board of Education?
Last night, the board discussed these concerns when they held the first reading of a new policy to cut back regularly scheduled meetings to one a month.
Jim Redd, board member, said one reason the board went to two meetings a month is, when the board held only one meeting they were faced with heavy agendas. Redd also recalled the board went to two meetings a month so it would be able to discuss educational programs in one of those meetings.
By going to two meetings a month, Redd said it has reduced the number of special meetings.
100 years ago
GIRLS WITH SHORT LOCKS FORM NEW CLUB AT H.S.
Something new in girls clubs has recently been gotten up at the High School. It is the Bobbed Hair Girls Club.
Craving social gatherings and something different, twenty of the High School’s fair daughters of Diana met and formed a club. The only qualifications for membership are that the girl must have bobbed hair and be a High School student.
Iva Mounts was elected president of this unique club; Neva Owens, vice-president; and Grace Holliday, secretary.
There are twenty charter members and it is rumored that mothers of certain girls who have compulsorily retained their “crowning glory,” are keeping a watchful eye on their respective daughters.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Dec. 19, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.