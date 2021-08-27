5 years ago
The Facebook plea that went out Sunday afternoon from the New Nodaway Humane Society animal shelter in Maryville contained what can only be described as a note of desperation.
“Our washer has quit spinning and draining properly. Also, in the same weekend, our dryer has quit heating and drying efficiently. For those who don’t know, the shelter goes through a lot of laundry!” …
It didn’t take long for the request to net a couple of offers for in-kind donations, but in the end, it was the City of Maryville and the local Sears store on South Main Street that stepped up to the plate.
After checking the city’s cash reserves for what little remains of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, then touching base with members of the City Council, Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel decided purchasing a new washer and dryer for the no-kill shelter, which provides local animal control services, was the right thing to do.
McDanel then reached out to Sears owner Ryan Gessert and made arrangements to get shelter staff back on laundry duty as quickly as possible.
The upshot is that a new high-capacity, frontloading, energy efficient Kenmore washer and dryer set was to be delivered to the shelter, located near the south city limits on South Depot Street, sometime around 10 a.m. today.
Gessert, who discounted both machines, also threw in a smaller GE dryer at no charge.
15 years ago
What’s black and blue, weighs 600 pounds, uses a 3,000-watt bulb and displays more than 35 trillion colors?
The new all digital theater equipment at The Hangar.
“We are partnering with Strong International, the world’s leading provider of cinema equipment, to transform our projection room into an all digital projection room,” said Richard Groves, manager of The Hangar.
“In order to do that, we’re talking several hundred thousand dollars and several years to get the entire theater switched over to digital.”
For nearly 100 years, movies have been shown by projecting intense light through a moving reel of film (hence the name “movie”). Now, with the advent of digital cinema technology, film is slowly becoming outmoded. Just as beta gave way to VHS, and DVD conquered tape (not to mention laserdisc), digital cinema is slowly replacing film.
25 years ago
As of Aug. 25, the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department will be known as the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), thanks to recent legislation.
“Our new name indicates our commitment to being a total transportation agency,” Joe Mickes, the department’s chief engineer, said. “Our early responsibilities centered around building highways and connecting all parts of the state because that’s what people wanted.
“Today, there’s an increasing need for a variety of transportation alternatives that include a mixture of expanded highways, improved aviation facilities, more train connections, increased port development and construction and expansion of light-rail and transit systems for urban areas.”
100 years ago
PLANT ALL RIGHT; TREATED WRONG
Water Filters Will Work if Coagulents(sic) Are Properly Mixed, Says E.E. Harper
ENGINEER HAS TAKEN CHARGE
Man Who Built Water Plant is Here to Demonstrate Its Efficiency — Will Stay Several Days
“There is nothing wrong with the Maryville water plant; there is nothing wrong with the filtration system; there is plenty of water to supply the demands of Maryville people. The only thing wrong is that the filtration plant has not been properly used — and the water will not be clear unless it is properly filtered.”
This summing up of the Maryville water plant situation as recited today by E.E. Harper, engineer, who came here from Kansas City last night at the request of Mayor F.P. Robinson to inspect the plant and explain the why of the muddy water that has been delivered in town for the last few weeks.
Mr. Harper spent this morning going over the plant with Mayor F.P. Robinson and Councilman C.F. Remus. He found the water going through the filters without a trace of coagulent(sic) and, consequently, without being cleaned. At 11 o’clock Mr. Harper told the city fathers that he was ready to clear the water and that in thirty minutes he would show them a decided change. The water this afternoon is going into the mains in good condition, but it will take several days to make the showing uptown because of the mud in the mains.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Aug. 29, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.