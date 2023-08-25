5 years ago
The Nodaway Chorale launches its fall rehearsal season with a new director, James W. Rash at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. Main St. in Maryville.
Rehearsals will continue, in preparation for the December holiday concert, to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday at the same location.
Named by the Nodaway Chorale Board of Trustees, Rash will be the interim music director. He has been a singing member of the chorale for two years and also recently served as a member of the board as well as executive director. …
“As the area’s premier community chorus, we’re looking forward to preparing an exciting program of seasonal holiday music,” Rash said. “Our program will include a wide variety of music including traditional, classical, spiritual and popular. We invite anybody who loves to sing to join us. Our chorus is composed of educators, office workers, lawyers, writers, businesspersons, students and retirees, all of whom love singing with their friends.”
Rash brings an extensive choral music background to the position. According to a news release from the organization, he has performed at Carnegie Hall twice as a member of an international chorus and orchestra.
50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. James Lott and a group of their friends were treated to a special dinner Friday evening — prepared by Immanuel Laranjura, a gourmet chef who has prepared food for some of the world’s most famous people, including Presidents Richard Nixon of the United States and George Pompidou of France when they met for talks last year in the Azores.
Laranjura is visiting the United States with his wife. The couple is sponsored by Sgt. and Mrs. George Perschell, who knew him when they were stationed overseas. Laranjura would like to stay in this country, particularly this area.
Mrs. Perschell said Laranjura has a job lined up in Rapid City, S. D., but that the couple has been unable to secure housing there. But Laranjura, who speaks Portuguese but very little English, said Friday night that he wished to stay in the Maryville area.
In the meantime, the chef offered to prepare dinner for the Lotts, who are neighbors of the Perschells. The dinner consisted of four main courses — beef, chicken, fish and eggs — excluding appetizers and dessert. …
Though Laranjura is a chef respected enough to serve heads of state like Nixon and Pompidou, his background is not limited to one area. He also has been in charge of all maid service and protocol in the Azores for NATO for visiting VIP’s, and has worked in the top security clearances area for NATO. During his 35-year career, he has met many of the world’s dignitaries.
100 years ago
PARKING ORDINANCE IS MUCH DISCUSSED
_____________________
Do you believe in center or curb parking?
This seems to be the principal topic of conversation on the streets of Maryville.
In order to get further opinions of the proposition, a Democrat-Forum reporter interviewed several business men this morning, regardless of whether they are for or against a change in the present parking ordinance. …
L. C. Cook, lawyer: “… When a man drives his car to town, under the present system he parks in the center of the street, and the occupants of the car must walk across the car lanes in order to reach the street. When they are through shopping they must again cross the streets to get to their cars. If the ordinance was changed the man would park his car at angle to the curb and would step from the car to the walk without fear of danger from passing cars.” …
H. L. Raines, of Raines Jewelry store: “I am in favor of the present center parking plan. It seems to me to be much safer to the pedestrian when he is crossing the street. When he starts across he has only to look to the left to cross the first car lane. Then he reaches the safety zone in the center of the street, he then looks to the right for on-coming cars. The center parking system is safe to the car driver except when he is backing out. This could be avoided if they used the same system as has been adopted in Iowa. The cars go out front wards instead of backing out. By this way traffic is always going one direction.” …
Wm. G. Sawyers, lawyer: “I am in favor of the present system for the reason that the drivers and pedestrians are now acquainted with the present ordinance of governing the same. Second, because of the narrow streets, which cannot be changed now. The streets are far too narrow to accommodate a row of parked cars on each side of the street. Third, no plan can be adopted which would be entirely satisfactory and meet all of the objections. Fourth, the present plan accommodates as many cars with as little danger as any that has ever been tried or suggested.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 50-year and 100-year flashbacks are courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original 50-year article ran in the Aug. 25, 1973, issue of The Maryville Daily Forum and the photo ran in the Aug. 27, 1973, issue. The original 100-year article ran in the Aug. 24, 1923, issue of the Maryville Daily Democrat-Forum, which later would become The Maryville Forum.