5 years ago
According to a corporate release issued Thursday, Aug. 16, by SSM Health St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, the local health care center and associated services are to be acquired by St. Joseph-based Mosaic Life Care.
The release also stated that St. Louis-based SSM Health, which owns St. Francis, has announced its intent to transfer ownership of health care operations in Jefferson City and Mexico (Mo.) to University of Missouri Health Care. …
Mosaic Life Care comprises three hospitals and more than 60 outpatient locations, urgent care clinics and doctors’ offices across the region. A member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, it provides a variety of health care services and medical specialties to patients in northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska.
“Mosaic Life Care is excited about the opportunity to partner with the people of St. Francis Hospital who have given so much to the Maryville community,” said Dr. Mark Laney, Mosaic’s CEO. “Together, we can ensure residents continue receiving great care and further expand access to important services needed throughout rural communities in northwest Missouri. …”
50 years ago
The majority of Maryville residents feel that President Richard Nixon knew about the coverup of the Watergate affair and believe he should surrender office tapes to the Senate Committee investigating Watergate, indicated a random telephone poll and a survey of the “man on the street” conducted by The Daily Forum Monday.
While 66 per cent of those polled believed Nixon knew about the coverup, 50 per cent of the participants said they felt he did not know about the Watergate plans before they were carried out. Thirty-one per cent expressed the belief that Nixon knew about the affair from the beginning and 19 per cent were undecided.
The largest percentage figure was found to be in answer to the question “Do you feel President Nixon regained the confidence of the country through his speech on Watergate Wednesday night?” A total of 78 persons of the 100 polled answered “no” to the question.
More women than men supported Nixon and indicated that they believed his statements that he did not know of the affair or of the coverup, and that he feels he should not surrender tapes; and more women than men said they would not vote for George McGovern if they had a second chance of the 1972 election. …
In answer to whether Nixon’s speech restored confidence, many comments were made indicating that “he said nothing” or “he was evasive, as usual.”
One man, however, when asked if Nixon had regained the confidence of the country through his speech bellowed, “I didn’t know he had lost it,” and stalked away.
100 years ago
MARY ALICE WOULD LIKE TO STAY HERE
_____________________
“I would just like to stay in Maryville forever and ever,” declared little Mary Alice Whited, 13-year-old girl, who received a beating and ill treatment at the hands of Mr. and Mrs. John Henggler, near Conception, Saturday night. Mary Alice is staying temporarily with Mr. and Mrs. Steve Roach at the County jail.
“I like it here, oh, so much better than at home in St. Joseph and just a whole lot better than over at Conception,” she added.
For the last two years, Mary Alice has been in the detention home at St. Joseph. Several weeks ago, she was taken to the Henggler home for the purpose of adoption. However, she says, they tried to make a slave of her, forcing her to do all kinds of heavy and disagreeable work.
On Saturday evening, while taking the cows down to water, some of them got out into an adjoining cornfield. Mary Alice said that Mrs. Henggler blamed her for it and beat her severely over the arms and back with a heavy strap. Later on, Mr. Henggler beat her, and she left their home and stayed out in a nearby cornfield where, she said, she nearly froze to death.
She then went to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Weatherman, where she told her story.
Dr. O. L. Curl, Nodaway County prosecutor, is awaiting word from the detention home at St. Joseph as to what to do with the girl.
Mary Alice does not remember much of her father, who is separated from her mother. She does not know where he lives or what he is doing. She hasn’t seen her mother for “a long, long time,” she said this morning. She says she is in the Third A grade at school and likes to go.
Mary Alice is a tiny bit of humanity, weighing scarcely more than forty pounds. She has big brown eyes that somehow seem to tell of a little homeless waif, who wants to be a good little girl, if she is permitted to live a life like the other little girls of the country.
Adoption looked like opening the wide door to a happy, contented life, but adoption didn’t prove out what Mary Alice thought it would.
Meanwhile, she is helping Mrs. Roach with the housework hoping that by some miraculous power, she will be permitted to stay in Maryville “forever and ever.”
Sheriff Roach, Prosecuting Attorney Curl and the little girl went to St. Joseph this afternoon to confer with the probation officer of Buchanan County under whose charge she is. If Dr. Curl is able to get the girl back here to be used as a witness, charges it is said will be filed against the Hengglers.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 50-year and 100-year flashbacks are courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original 50-year article ran in the Aug. 21, 1973, issue of The Maryville Daily Forum and the photo ran in the Aug. 17, 1973, issue. The original 100-year article ran in the Aug. 23, 1923, issue of the Maryville Daily Democrat-Forum, which later would become The Maryville Forum.