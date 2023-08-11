25 years ago
A new movie theater is planned for construction by Countryside Cinema in Maryville.
Kathy Jones with Countryside Cinema said this is the company’s first project. She said they will be releasing information about the theater in the next six to eight weeks. Jones would not comment further on the project.
According to a storm water management plan filed with the City of Maryville, the theater will be built in the 1600 block of South Main St., behind the lot formerly occupied by the China Gate Restaurant.
The theater will be accessed by a drive between the KNIM building and the empty lot. The drive will probably be a private road.
50 years ago
At a light, unrelated moment of Monday night’s city council meeting, Mayor John Ellis remarked, “the city’s going to the dogs.”
While not the subject of Ellis’ remarks, dogs, and animal control in general took up two segments of the Council meeting.
Mike Lazar and Allan Gnagy, representing the newly formed Maryville Humane Society spoke at the public hearing section of the Council meeting and expressed the society’s desire to cooperate with the city in the handling (of) stray animals and in improving the conditions at the city pound.
Lazar proposed an increase in license fees for nonneutered males, and unspayed females to increase revenues to allow more operating funds for the society under a tentatively proposed relationship between the city and the Society whereby funds from licensings of pets, would be funneled to the society which would take over most of the duties now performed by the Water Department employees.
No formal arrangements could be made at the meeting however since the Society has not formally been established with a board of trustees or slate of officers. The formal incorporation of the Society is planned at a meeting next month.
100 years ago
PAGEANT IS GIVEN BY JUNIORS TODAY
_____________________
The old woman who lived in a shoe evidently learned something from the deluge of advice on how to bring up children, which has appeared in the last several years. The pageant this afternoon found the mother a direct contradiction to the announcements of her first herald who stated emphatically that she “didn’t know what to do.” In the little pageant, the children were well disciplined and gave no sign of having been whipped soundly and sent to bed.
When the curtains were lifted, the children were singing in chorus, immediately afterwards they left the old shoe on the stage and went in quest of wild flowers or chasing butterflies. Shortly after their departure, Uncle Sam sent word to the Old Woman that he had heard of her family and asked that he be permitted an audience in order to assure himself that those children were being brought up as coming American citizens. The request was complied with and the Old Woman called the children back. There, while Uncle Sam and attendants watched, the children were exhibited in groups, each group displaying ability in some definite line. There were folk dancers, classical dancers, acrobats, musicians, clowns. Uncle Sam expressed himself as well pleased and was given a rousing cheer.
The pageant this afternoon was under the supervision of Miss Alice Kittoe who has been in charge of the junior work here during the chautauqua.
Miss Kittoe did remarkable work here in her six days stay, and the playlet this afternoon showed her ability in gaining the confidence, enthusiasm and good will of the children.
The cast of characters was as follows:
- Uncle Sam – Ralph Hahn
- The Old Woman – Genevieve Miller
- Justice – Gwendolyn Jantz
- Liberty – Winifred Todd
- Page – Frankie Westfall
The prologue of the play was given by Eleanor Stanfield.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 50-year and 100- year flashbacks are courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original 50-year article ran in the Aug. 14, 1973, issue of The Maryville Daily Forum. The original 100- year article ran in the Aug. 11, 1923, issue of the Maryville Daily Democrat-Forum, which later would become The Maryville Forum.