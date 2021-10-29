LOS ANGELES — A former Maryville resident and artist was named as a grand prize winner of a prestigious international art contest.
Anh Le, a 2016 graduate of Maryville High School, was the 2020 grand prize winner of the Illustrators of the Future Contest at the 37th annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards Gala for Writers and Illustrators of the Future in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.
The annual science fiction and fantasy contest for amateur writers and illustrators is sponsored by Galaxy Press.
Last year, Le was named as one of three finalists in the Illustrators of the Future category, but the 2020 grand prize awards and gala were postponed because of the pandemic. Le was honored Friday as the grand prize winner alongside this year’s winners.
Le, who was born in Ho Chi Minh City, is the contest’s first Vietnamese winner.
“This is an incredible experience I will never forget,” Le said in a press release. “I was shocked to hear that I had won.
“My parents brought me here to the United States from Vietnam in 2007 so I would have more opportunities. I didn’t speak any English at that time. I am so grateful my parents are proud of me and that I have made them happy. In winning this award, I am so honored to represent my culture. If you have passion and drive, you can definitely succeed!”
Although the contest was founded by Hubbard — the founder of the Church of Scientology — in 1983, and Galaxy Press is the publisher of Hubbard’s science fiction writing, the contest is generally well-regarded within the science fiction and fantasy communities, and a wide range of past entrants, winners and judges do not have any connection to the church.
It’s not the first time Le has found success for his art. While a Maryville High School senior, he was selected as the statewide winner in the Doodle 4 Google contest for his artwork.