He may not be an American standard in vehicle, but this week’s adorable pet is ready to truck into your life. Meet Ford F-150, a 1-year-old domestic short hair mix who is house trained. Not much is known about Ford F-150, as he came to the shelter as a stray.
For more information on Ford F-150 or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.