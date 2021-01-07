First two females in northwest Missouri attain Eagle Scout rank

MARYVILLE, Mo. — It was not without some measure of difficulty that two young northwest Missouri women pushed through gender stereotypes to break through the glass ceiling that is attaining Eagle Scout status in Scouts BSA.
But for Maryville residents, Elizabeth Stephenson, 19, and Adrianna Aley, 19, the nearly two-year, merit badge-earning program wasn’t about that at all, but just a fun way to connect with family while gaining skills to prepare themselves for the future.
Troop 74G founder and northwest Missouri Eagle Board Chairman John Campbell told The Forum that he had the paperwork submitted to the council to start the troop just as the organization began allowing girls to join.
“We actually were the first girl troop in northwest Missouri and in the council as well,” he said. “These two girls are then now the first (female) Eagle Scouts in northwest Missouri … but also in the council. (There have been) a lot of firsts with these guys.”
In 2019 when Scouts BSA began allowing females to join, there was some confusion about how troops would be organized, but through no small amount of trial and error and shifting of best practices the path to Eagle Scout for youths regardless of gender has been forged.
That’s in no small part due to some difficulties encountered along the way. Campbell referenced specifically Camp Geiger just north of St. Joseph. Not only had the camp already been working to modernize its facilities, and practices to accommodate female occupancy, but also made changes along the way with regard to staffing requirements when girl troops are at camp with boy troops.
“This was the first time we took females,” he said. “We were writing the script as we went. We were very lucky that Camp Geiger had been very progressive.”
That’s not to say the experience didn’t provide difficult moments. Stephenson and Aley recounted a couple of experiences in 2019, shortly after joining Troop 74G when they were brought face-to-face with members of the public who didn’t believe they should be members of the Boy Scouts and told them.
“There’s guys thinking you don’t belong there and they say things or you’d go to get merit badges and be the only girl sitting there and they tell you, ‘You shouldn’t be here,’ … ” Stephenson said. “The first year was really, really hard. The second year, it got better.”
Aley recalled a time when selling popcorn — an annual sale held by Boy Scouts — a customer told her to come back when she had Girl Scout cookies, because “she didn’t believe in girls being in (Boy) Scouts, that it should be just for boys.”
Campbell said it wasn’t just boys, they did get some backlash from women.
“We all kind of expected some,” Stephenson said. “There were a lot of adult leaders … and they were not OK with this.”
She further explained that there is a lot of change required to make the transition, but that she feels it has been worth the trouble.
“It’s getting better,” Stephenson said. “It’s been a lot better. … It took that first year to prove that we could do this too. I think we had to prove to them that ‘Hey weren’t not in it to look for boyfriends. We’re not in it for that.’”
Even with the difficulties, these two young women, friends since freshmen at Maryville High School, worked with members of their troop and families to complete the long process to Eagle Scout and said they feel happy to have gone through it.
Starting in February of 2019, the two said their pace to Eagle Scout was, “steady,” and didn’t feel rushed. Campbell said each Scout has a “Scout Book,” to help them find the path they want to choose on their way to Eagle Scout. There are a lot of prerequisites and completing the process can take some time.
Campbell said the very quickest the rank Eagle Scout can be attained is 19 months. Stephenson and Aley completed the program in 23 months.
Since joining, Aley said she’s noticed her communication skills have grown a lot.
“We would agree,” Campbell said. “She went from very shy and timid to being able to project.”
Aley said being in the troop helped her learn to finish work and not procrastinate.
Stephenson said being a member of the troop has helped her learn to pause and find appropriate words when dealing with someone or something she doesn’t agree with.
“Dealing with people and criticism is not my strong suit,” she said.
Her troop leader agreed, saying he’s noticed that she’s learning to choose her battles.
Stephenson who also attained her Gold Award in Girl Scouts compared the two scouting options as different, but that one was not necessarily better than the other.
She explained that for her, Girl Scouts was more education based and Boy Scouts provided more hands-on life skills.
“Girl Scouts and Boys Scouts are very different,” she said. “I can’t really compare them, but I do think that for me, Boy Scouts is teaching you life lessons and things you will use in the future.”
Aley had previously been a Brownie in Girl Scouts, but said it wasn’t for her and that she really enjoyed the camping and fishing involved in Scouts BSA.
“Me and my dad always went camping and fishing when I was little,” she said about when they lived in Arizona.
Since moving to the area, they hadn’t really gotten to do that, so she joined the Boy Scouts.
Mic-O-Say
When asked what their favorite memories were from Boy Scouts each had different answers. Aley said being “tapped” at Camp Geiger to join the Tribe of Mic-O-Say was probably her favorite moment.
“It was kind of rough, but I think it was fun. I’m probably going to remember it for the rest of my life,” she said. “We were the first girls being tapped too, so that was pretty cool.”
Aley and Stephenson both were selected to join the honor society used by two local councils the Heart of America Council and the Pony Express Council, which is based out of St. Joseph.
Loosely based on the folklore of American Indians, the society’s ceremonies, customs and traditions “blend the spirit and pride of the American Indian with the ideals and objectives of the Boy Scouts of America,” noted the Pony Express Council website.
Campbell said that while boys were tapped on the chest, the tapping procedure only had to be slightly modified for tapping girls. Tappers were told to aim higher.
Each girl recalled some of the difficult trials to become a member of the society, but were silent on some of the more secretive requirements to gain entry. Stephenson said there was a period of time as a “Foxman,” before allowed into the tribe, when she wasn’t allowed to speak and that for her, a self-professed “talker,” it was quite difficult. Aley said it was a daunting task, but was well worth the work she put in to join.
“When I was going through it, I was second-guessing myself,” she said about how she was questioning her ability to complete the tasks. “But I was like, ‘I’m not going to quit now, I came all this way there’s no reason to.’”
Campbell told The Forum that one of the final tasks required to join is to bead a headband with their tribal name. Stephenson said because her dad and brother also are Mic-O-Say, her tribal name, “Least Thundering Bull,” is based off the family name: Thundering Bull.
“It is what it is,” she said. “It’s a tradition. … I’m glad to be a part of something that I want to learn more about.”
She told The Forum with a smile and a laugh that getting to sit on her brother, Ian’s lap in a photograph during one of the Troop trips was one of her two her favorite memories because he couldn’t say anything about it. She noted that it seemed simple, but it was a culminating moment from having originally joined to be able to spend more time with her brother and dad.
“I came into this to bond with my brother and my dad and I think I have successfully annoyed and bonded with both of them,” Stephenson said.
Her second favorite memory was finally becoming a Brave in the tribe.
“I liked that part,” she said. “I like how it felt like community.”
Eagle Scout projects
As with anyone working his or her way toward earning Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout, Aley and Stephenson came up with and completed their own service projects to benefit an organization other than the BSA.
Aley chose to head up a landscaping overhaul project at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville.
From planting trees and seeding grass to mulching and digging up some very difficult rose bushes, Aley said the project took about four full weekends with around 12 people helping each time.
“I think we spent two weekends just digging those bushes,” she said. “I mean they were in the ground.”
She said they evened out some ground for easier mowing and organizing the workers was probably the most difficult part.
Stephenson said she chose to paint the interior of the Nodaway County Community Building located near the airport. Her project involved working with the building owners to select colors and get a true idea of what was wanted on site.
She said once the color gray was decided on, it took a lot to get the facility ready to be painted. There was mold that needed to be killed, and then no small amount of priming to prepare the walls for paint.
“It was a lot of hard work,” she said.
Once the walls in the main room, kitchen and bathrooms were painted, Stephenson said she looked up and decided the rafters had to be painted as well because it wouldn’t be completed without it.
Campbell said both projects were very well received by members of the organizations they helped.
Because females were allowed to join in 2019, those who joined at that time were given an extension to reach the Eagle Scout rank, which allowed the two 19 year olds to complete their projects and board review. Aley and Stephenson passed their Eagle Scout Board of Reviews on Dec. 19 and will join the inaugural class of Eagle Scout females on Feb. 8.
To girls considering Boy Scouts
When asked what they’d tell other girls considering entering the Scouts BSA program, the two seemed hesitant to offer advice.
“I would definitely do it,” Aley said. “I think if they join they’re going to have a lot of great experiences. … (In) Boy Scouts I got to go camping, kayaking, I don’t know just a lot of different merit badges. You can pretty much just do anything, honestly. I think they have a merit badge for everything.
“I’d definitely say that it’s hard at first, but it’s definitely worth it for what you get in the end.”
Stephenson said she has two different perspectives because she’s been through both Scout programs.
“I wouldn’t say don’t go into Girl Scouts. That’s definitely a thing you should go into if you want to,” she said. “But I do think that you should go into Boy Scouts too, just because it gives you more life lessons and you actually just get to learn things.”
She described being told in Girl Scouts they should learn about how to budget, while in Boy Scouts it’s required to make a budget for a meal, price the food and go do the shopping and make the meal.
Campbell said that it’s also a required activity to discuss a large purchase with family members, figure out how much to save and for how long to actually purchase that item.
“You just get a lot of hands -on experience that you should get,” Stephenson said.
The two friends are on the nursing track at North Central Missouri College through Northwest Technical School.
Stephenson plans to stay in the nursing field, while Aley plans to eventually continue her career as a pediatrician or obstetrician.
The two have also worked together since their senior year as CNAs at Maryville Living Center. Stephenson is working on her CNT certification, and Aley starts the program in March.
Stephenson said they see a lot of each other and that sometimes they see each other just a bit too much.
“Five days is my limit. We need one day apart and then we’re OK,” she joked.