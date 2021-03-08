MARYVILLE, Mo. — Though not exactly breaking through a glass ceiling, one local girl was the areas first female to cross the bridge from Webelos to Scouts BSA Troop 74G.
Mattie Dimmitt, daughter of Travis and Elizabeth Dimmitt, took part in a bridge ceremony signifying the transition from Cub Scouts to Scouts BSA.
“Mattie was part of our inaugural Cub Scout Pack 74,” wrote Natalie Ferrell, Cubmaster for Pack 74. “She worked tirelessly both with her den and alone to accomplish her Arrow of Light.”
She said Mattie continued her Scouting adventures during the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually earning all 28 awards.
Elizabeth Dimmitt told The Forum that Mattie not only completed her Arrow of Light, but also all of the Wolf and Bear goals, which is basically pulling triple duty.
While she didn’t like each step of the process, her mom said it was fun to watch her navigate those tougher projects, push through and succeed.
“I’m a proud mama,” Elizabeth said, noting that Mattie is very excited about the next things she’ll get to do with Scouts BSA. She even packed her new Scout Book, a gift from Ferrell, to read during a sleepover last weekend.
“We are proud of her setting the bar so high,” Ferrell said. “As a Scout Pack we encourage the kids to work with each other and their families as we help build better citizens for our future.”
Pack Committee Chairman John Campbell told The Forum they’d like to raise awareness of the female pack’s existence so other girls interested might join.
Cub Scout Pack 74’s charter is sponsored by American Legion Post No. 100. For more information visit the Pack’s Facebook page.