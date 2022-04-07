First BBBS Big couple and Little to graduate program

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Since Marvin and Bev Myers joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, their Little Tye Halley has felt like part of the family.
The Myerses became the organization’s first Big Couple when they were matched with then 7-year-old Halley on June 22, 2011.
Marvin was reading The Maryville Daily Forum when he saw a story asking for couples to join BBBS. He approached Bev and said he wanted to apply. Since Bev usually asks Marvin to participate in activities, she agreed.
“I have to admit it’s one of the best things I’ve done,” Bev said.
The Myerses were great Big Couple candidates. Their three daughters had grown up and moved to Kansas City. The couple had experience raising kids, and they had free time.
“All our kids were raised, and we thought it would be a good way to give back to the community,” Marvin said.
When Jenni, Halley’s mom, signed her son up for BBBS, she thought he would be matched with a college student. She was surprised when Lynette Harbin, BBBS executive director, asked to match Halley with a couple. Jenni already knew the Myerses and decided, through BBBS, they could be almost like a third set of grandparents to Halley.
It had been a few years since Halley’s father had passed away, and Jenni thought any positive influence would be good for her son.
“It did exactly what I hoped it would do,” Jenni said.
BBBS currently has four Big couples, including Harbin and her husband.
“I think we really started focusing more and realizing how good Big couples were for Little brothers,” Harbin said, adding that Big couples are always matched with male Littles.
Couples are community-based, which means they are more likely to be matched with their Little until graduation.
“The thing about the Big couple program is that the time you spend together can be either both of you spending that time or it can be individual,” Harbin said. “So there were times where just Marvin and Tye would get together and do things. And then there were times when Marvin, Bev and Tye would get together and do things.”
When the Myerses and Halley were first matched, they met on a weekly basis. They now meet monthly, so Halley has time for school activities.
The trio has played video games, fished, attended sports games, gardened and more. When Halley has a school event, the Myerses make an effort to attend.
“All you have to do is be there,” Bev said. “…All they need is somebody to sit and talk and listen to them.”
Big couples can also introduce their Little to their family.
“I think that (Big couples are) traditionally an older couple who probably has a family of their own, and many times, the activities they’re doing, the Little is doing those activities with the Big couple and (the couple’s) family,” Harbin said.
Bev noted she and Marvin would treat Halley just like he was their child.
“Bev and Marvin really just took this on as a dedication to make sure that (Halley) really felt like he was part of their family, and that they truly cared about him and what was best for him,” Harbin said.
The couple has garden stepping-stones with the names of their grandchildren, their children and their children’s spouses. Halley has a stone in the garden as well, next to the couple’s children.
“He was just part of the family,” Marvin said.
Because they have been matched for so long, Jenni said it is almost like Halley has known the Myerses all his life.
“I think he genuinely feels like the whole family cares about him,” Jenni said.
When Halley asked Marvin how long the couple would be his Bigs, Marvin said as long as Halley wanted.
“I assume he helped us about as much as we helped him,” Marvin said.
Once Halley graduates from Maryville High School in May, he and the Myerses will graduate from BBBS. The Myerses will no longer be Bigs, but they want to continue supporting the organization. Halley plans to become a Big when he is old enough.
BBBS has a need for Bigs in outlying communities as well as Big sisters. There are currently 17 Littles waiting to be matched.
Those who want to support BBBS but cannot devote time to being a Big may contribute to the program in other ways, including donating and participating in Bowl for Kids’ Sake, the Friendship Foundation Dinner, Glow for Kids’ Sake or the Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Directors.
For more information on becoming a Big or to donate, visit bbbsnodaway.org/be-a-big, email info@bbbsnodaway.org or contact the organization at 660-562-7981.