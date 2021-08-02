OMAHA, Neb. — If searching for something different to get out of the house for next month, Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment company, plans to visit Werner Park in Omaha, Nebraska, as part of its “You Got This” tour on Thursday, Aug. 26.
“You Got This” is a North American tour presented by Indigo Road Entertainment that will consist of stops in 29 cities across the continent. Indigo Road Entertainment is a company that specializes in producing and promoting shows from extreme sports to stand-up comedy.
Nitro Circus is a multifaceted source of entertainment that performs live events and produces a television show, according to a news release. The circus is now a part of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, a conglomerate of extreme sports entertainment companies.
At Werner Park, Nitro Circus performers will attempt large jumps and never-seen-before tricks on standard motocross equipment and new contraptions. BMX bikers, scooter riders and skaters will ride a 45-foot Giganta ramp that will propel them at approximately 40 miles per hour.
The extreme athletes will ride a moto slide that has the potential to send them 65 feet into the air. Because Werner Park is outside, a roof will not restrict the performers’ stunts, the release noted.
Many international action sports athletes will perform in the tour, including headliner Ryan Williams, an Australian BMX bike and scooter enthusiast. Williams is a four-time Nitro World Games winner and a three-time X Games gold medalist. Travis Pastrana, ringleader for Nitro Circus, has described Williams as, “Hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today.”
Other performers include fellow Australians Jarryd McNeil, the first freestyle motocross rider to win four consecutive X Games gold medals in a single discipline, and Blake “Bilko” Williams, a medalist in multiple X Games.
Kurtis Downs, an experienced American BMX rider, also plans to perform. Earlier this year, Downs competed in TBS’s Go-Big Show.
Adam Jones, an experienced freestyle motocross rider, also plans to perform during the “You Got This” tour. The athlete roster is subject to change.
Tickets are available at indigotix.com and nitrocircus.com.
For more information about Nitro Circus, including tour updates and behind-the-scenes content, visit www.nitrocircus.com or follow Nitro Circus on social media.