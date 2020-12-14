What is Patriotism To Me
When my teacher asked me what patriotism was I didn’t even know what patriotism was, but now I realize that patriotism is what connects us as a country. We are like a puzzle. Each one of us counts and if we don’t have certain pieces, the puzzle won’t be complete. This is just like our country, we are all individuals and together we form something beautiful, but we can’t stand strong and form a picture unless we work together.
Our connection as a nation and as a country is important. Especially with the world pandemic destroying our nations. Covid-19 has made millions feel depressed and alone, many people’s families are dying or getting sick and have to live without each other every day.
We all have separate opinions on patriotism and what is good for our country. But we all have one thing in common, and that is we all are humans and we all want what is best for ourselves. Our nation has been through some tragic times. From WWII, to 9-11, all the way to covid-19, wildfires, and Black Lives Matter Movement. But through all of those fearful events we have stuck as a nation. We can be diverse at points and all think different ways, but we need to stick together as this pandemic continues.
Patriotism is not just something that connects us, it’s the love and devotion we have for our country. For example, when hurricanes hit in the south, thousands of people donate their money and time to finding people homes. Many volunteered to help those who were without shelter, who were starved, and those who had lost family. A very well known patriotic event is Veterans Day. Veterans do not just give up their time for us, but they risk their lives. Many have died over the centuries just trying to keep everyone safe. So Veterans Day truly shoes how loyal we can all be to our country.