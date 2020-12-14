A True Patriot
Throughout the United States, citizens have different opinions on what this beautiful country means to them. Some may say that it’s the freedom that this country has to offer, while others may say that it’s the history and the background of this land. Just like any other country, we have had our ups and downs. Fortunately, in life, we need to have moments of failure, because it’s the only way to grow.
When it comes to America, the true patriots are the men and women that are willing to risk their lives, such as members of the military, fire fighters, cops, and ordinary citizens, who are willing to step up and assist others. Patriots put the wellbeing of other Americans over themselves. They are mothers and fathers sending their soldiers off to war, husbands or wives waiting at home for their spouses to return from the battlefield, or children praying for their parents to come home safely from work. These are the people that have answered the call that John F. Kennedy once stated, “Ask not what your country can do for you-ask what you can do for your country.” Patriots are the ordinary citizens that have stepped up to defend their country. It would take a lot of courage to accept the possibility of sacrificing your life for your country. True patriots come in all shapes and sizes.
Patriotism also means having tremendous respect for your country. Throughout the years, Americans have lost the love and respect for our country. Students have lost respect for their teachers, citizens have lost respect for the police, and overall, many have lost respect for authority. A true patriot is a person that goes above and beyond to set an example and do the right thing, even when no one is watching. American citizens should be encouraged to lead by example. Barack Obama once stated, “A change is brought about because ordinary people do extraordinary things.” For example, during 9/11, the ordinary people played a huge part in rescuing citizens that were stuck in burning buildings.
Just like any other nation, America is not alone in her struggles. What makes the United States unique is her true patriots. They are ordinary people doing extraordinary things; stepping up when the country needs them to serve in the armed forces, be first responders, or just a neighbor helping a neighbor.