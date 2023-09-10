This week’s adorable pet isn’t looking for a date to pay half the bill. Meet Dutch, a 3-year-old, 80-pound German shepherd mix who has been spayed.
Dutch made her way to the shelter due to her owner’s health. Although she has lived outside previously, Dutch is housebroken. She is described as being playful and active and enjoys being groomed.
Dutch is good with men, women and children and is fair with other dogs, but she should not be in a home with cats.
For more information on Dutch or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.