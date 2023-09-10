Dutch

This week’s adorable pet isn’t looking for a date to pay half the bill. Meet Dutch, a 3-year-old, 80-pound German shepherd mix who has been spayed.

Dutch made her way to the shelter due to her owner’s health. Although she has lived outside previously, Dutch is housebroken. She is described as being playful and active and enjoys being groomed.

