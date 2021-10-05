MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County seniors have an affordable option when it comes to lunch thanks to a lot of planning and preparation as well as help from local volunteer drivers.
On the phone last Friday, Cathy Farmer, Nodaway County Senior Center staff member, was calling her list of Meals on Wheels drivers available for this week and noting which ones were still available and which ones for which she will have to find substitutes.
“We have a set schedule that we go through, but we always need people,” she said. Explaining that while the schedule usually has enough people, sometimes an illness may cause a regular driver to cancel for a day, so a quick alternate is always needed as backup.
Farmer said they do have a few open regular spots, and welcomed anyone interested in volunteering their time to stop in and look at the available routes.
In a single day, the community center serves 70-80 people in and around Maryville who are in need of delivered meals. But as winter nears, more names are added to the routes. Farmer said it could go as high as 85-90 per day. She said last year, during the pandemic lockdown, even more people sought out the meals.
Thankfully the number of deliverers also jumped.
Maryville Mayor Benjamin Lipiec said he runs the route one or two times per week. He started when Nucor-LMP employees began delivering in March of 2020 to help during the pandemic lockdown. He enjoyed it and just continued doing it.
In winter, the regular drivers tend to continue serving, Farmer said, but it’s always nice to have someone to call in case a regular can’t deliver.
“We have a lot of them that only do certain days and certain routes,” she said, "but substitutes make providing the service much easier."
Farmer said there are two out-of-town routes and four in-town routes. The Forum rode along during an in-town route on Friday, which took about an hour.
The Maryville Host Lions not only donated the food travel carriers used to transport food from the senior center, but also run a route three times per week. Last Friday, Lion Jerry Lutz headed out in his pickup to hand out meals.
“I just like to see the way people react and how happy they are, you know, providing them some relief or some company during the day,” he said.
He gets the impression that sometimes, this visit can be the only contact with the outside world that some on the route will receive during the day.
“Of course me being as chatty as I am, I have to chat with some of them,” Lutz said.
Along the route, Lutz took the pre-made, hot meals to about a dozen residents throughout Maryville. Part of the service provided by the center is meal tracking, which allows meals to be prepped specifically for each person based on their specific dietary requirements.
On a clipboard and within the hot and cold food carriers, Lutz carefully organizes each meal based on his travel route. Having delivered as part of the club for years, he couldn’t guess how many times he’s hit the road to help others. He’s just happy to be of some help.
Pauline Pearson, in her black shoes with bright fluorescent colored laces, told The Forum that she enjoys getting the meals.
“I’ve been on it a long time,” she said. “I like them. All of them. She’s a good cook, whoever she is.”
Referring to his clipboard, Lutz takes a look at the shorthand notes to make sure each recipient gets the right types of foods for their diets. Taking special care, he explained that the sheet sometimes tells a driver how best to serve each person.
Debbie Depenning has been receiving Meals on Wheels since she moved to Maryville in the summer of 2009. Upon entering her home, the first thing noticed is that the lights are off. Depenning is blind and she told The Forum that receiving the meals has been a great help to her.
She turned on the kitchen light to help Lutz. With practiced care, he positioned Depenning’s meal according to a set “clock” pattern, described the food and disposed of the trash in the proper location. He then turned out her light and left her home.
While any senior may sign up and have meals delivered for a small fee, it may or may not be a long-term plan. Some people sign up for periods of time while they’re recovering from an injury.
Ann Sowards and her husband, Lorin only began receiving the meals about few months ago when Ann broke her leg and arm.
“It’s a blessing to us,” Ann said of the service.
She said that it helps alleviate some stress from having to cook, not only lunch, but sometimes dinner. When they don’t eat it all for lunch sometimes they’re able eat it for dinner.
“It’s really been a blessing,” she said.
Lutz, who also works for The Forum, said overall the delivery doesn’t take long and that it’s worth it just because it makes such a difference in people’s lives.
“Truthfully, I enjoy doing it,” he said. “I like getting out and seeing the people.”
Farmer said anyone can call her at 660-562-3999 to volunteer or just for more information.