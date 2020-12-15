MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has recognized Britton “Britt” Robert Small for his service to the United States.
Each year the local organization recognizes a veteran in November, and though the group didn’t meet this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, still chose to honor a local veteran who served his country.
Small was born to Dwain and Marilyn Small in 1947 in Shelbyville, Indiana. In 1970 he found himself fighting for his county in Vietnam, according to a historical perspective written by DAR member Cynthia Kenny. He served in the 173rd Airborne Brigade as a paratrooper and in the Criminal Investigative Division.
Upon being shipped home, he relocated to Maryville where his family had moved and attended Northwest Missouri State University. He eventually earned a bachelor’s in music and in mass communication in 1972.
“Both of these degrees would later prove to enrich his innate abilities to be a leader who not only sang and wrote music, but was proficient with several instruments,” wrote Kenny.
In 1973 Small and several college music fraternity brothers from Northwest formed a 12-piece group, “Britt Small & Festival.” The group moved their families to a farm in rural Skidmore where they focused on their art and entertaining the public.
In 1982, Small visited Washington, D.C., for the dedication of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. According to Kenny’s history, while there he was able to calm a group of rowdy protestors by leading his band and the crowd in patriotic songs.
The band returned to D.C. in 1984 to perform for the dedication of the Three Fighting Men statue, where they again sang patriotic songs.
“Small’s show of patriotism came from the heart,” Kenny wrote. “He sincerely loved this country.” He honored its veterans, replaced tattered flags all over the country and sang at VFW events, veterans homes and hospitals with his son Marty Small, who also is a talented musician and veteran.
He volunteered his time and talents to the town of Skidmore performing with his band during the annual Punkin Shows. He is credited for bringing the traveling “Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall” to Skidmore and honoring Gold Star Mother, Adelle Jones, Skidmore, during an event named Freedom Fest.
His band traveled extensively all over the United States entertaining audiences at county and state fairs and even the World’s Fair and the Las Vegas Strip. One of the group’s more well-known singles is “Wall.” Written by Lyle Zork, Ray Roth and Small, the song tells the story of a veteran visiting the Vietnam Memorial Wall in D.C. where he meets a Gold Star Mother.
“The song is poignant in that it captures the pain and heartbreak of the Vietnam War and finding closure for them both through duty, honor and love,” Kenny wrote.
Small received numerous accolades including congressional proclamations from the U.S. government and the keys to several cities – including Skidmore in 1981. In 2012, he and his band Festival Family were inducted into the Missouri Music Hall of Fame as well as the South Dakota and Iowa Rock and Roll halls of fame in 2018.
“Britt Small lived his life for others and will always be remembered for what he contributed to many lives,” Kenny wrote.
Bill Folk, a Vietnam veteran from Pennsylvania wrote the following about Small.
“He has a place in so many hearts that the stars of Nashville will never know, no movie star will ever find and no playwright can fathom. Our lives are most often judged by the friends we have, the lives we have touched and the difference we made. By these standards, Britt Small is the richest man in the world.”
Small died in 2019. More information about him and the Festival Family can be found online at www.brittsmall.com.