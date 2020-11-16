MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University student Kandace Damgar has been announced as a recipient of the Luther C. (Luke) Skelton Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Damgar, daughter of Eric and Shama Damgar, is a freshman radiologic sciences major from Hopkins.
To be considered for the scholarship, students must be enrolled in a full course load for the academic year. Preference is given to students from North Nodaway High School in Hopkins, as well as students preparing to teach as evidenced by a declared major in any content area within the field of teacher education.
This scholarship honors Luther “Luke” C. Skelton, who served as a teacher, coach and superintendent at Hopkins Public Schools between 1942 and 1950.
Skelton was known for having an outstanding ability to discern his students’ individual talents and needs, as well as his unfaltering commitment to helping students develop into intelligent and thoughtful men and women.
For more information about the Luther C. Skelton Scholarship or to make a tax-deductible gift to benefit the university, contact Northwest’s Office of University Advancement at 660-562-1248 or visit nwmissouri.edu/alumni/.