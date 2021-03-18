MARYVILLE, Mo. — Fathers and daughters were dressed to the nines as they hopped along a life-size Candyland game, danced and played games at the 17th annual Daddy Daughter Dance held March 12 at the Maryville Community Center.
One hundred fifty seven girls and their dads took part in this year’s event, whose theme Candyland provided the girls with a new opportunity for fun, jumping from one board game square (a piece of paper taped to the floor) to the next as they made their way along the game route.
“The night went very smoothly again, with hardly any lines,” said Maggie Rockwood, Maryville Parks and Recreation aquatics and events supervisor.
A few years ago, dads held the doors open as the line snaked outside, but last year and this year, some of the kinks seem to be worked out.
The evening begins with a professional portrait taken by Lana Cease of Cease Fire Photography and corsages for all the girls from Maryville Florist.
“The girls and the dads had a great time,” Rockwood said.
The event had been moved from January to March, awaiting a lower COVID-19 infection rate in the county.
“Since we moved into the lowest level of infection rate, we felt more comfortable having it,” Rockwood said.
She said organizers expected a lower number of interested couples, but only saw around 20 fewer. Rockwood thinks MPR likely will shift it back to January for next year’s event.