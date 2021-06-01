NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — Eleven Nodaway County juniors have been accepted to participate in the 2021 session of Missouri Boys State and Missouri Girls State.
Lucas Klotz, Maryville High School, and Quenton Manship, South Nodaway, are planning to attend Missouri Boys State this year. The event is held each summer and is recognized as one of the nation’s premier youth leadership and citizenship programs. This year’s session is being held June 12-19.
According to an email from Bettie J. Rusher, manager, development and administration with The American Legion Boys State of Missouri, Inc., this number is lower than normal for participants from the county due to COVID-19-related capacity limits placed on the program by the University of Central Missouri, the host in Warrensburg, Missouri.
“This was done to meet (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) restrictions and in an effort to ensure a healthy and safe environment for the students, our staff and university personnel and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” she wrote. “We plan to be at full capacity for the 2022 season, to be held June 11-18.”
Missouri Girls State
Nine Nodaway County young women have been accepted to participate in the 2021 session of Missouri Girls State.
Planning to attend this summer’s event scheduled for June 20-26 are: Addison Arnold, Athena Groumoutis, Brooklynn Holtman, Sloane McAdams, Keelie Strating and Anna White, from Maryville High School; Abigail Bragg, of West Nodaway; Kloe Jenkins, of Nodaway-Holt; and Stephanie Turpin of Jefferson C-123.
Established in 1940, the American Legion Auxiliary Missouri Girls State saw 213 citizens attend. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2019, it had 740 citizens from seven counties and 21 cities.
Rolla Dicks Unit 315 of American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring Bragg, while the James Edward Gray Unit 100 American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring: White, Holtman, Arnold, Groumoutis, McAdams and Strating. Tri-C Memorial 464 American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring Jenkins and Turpin.