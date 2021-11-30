CONCEPTION JCT, Mo.— The Nodaway County Historical Society unveiled a memorial bench at a dedication ceremony on Oct. 17 at the St. Columba Cemetery chapel in Conception, a press release stated.
Construction of the bench was funded through a grant NCHS received from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust Foundation in April.
According to a news release, Don Sullivan, an NCHS member, saw the project through from its inception to the dedication ceremony.
Avens Ridgeway-Martin, a bagpiper from the Ancient Hibernians in St. Joseph, performed at the ceremony.
Following the ceremony, Conception Abbey development staff held a reception and monks provided refreshments.
According to a news release, the engraved bench honors Irish pioneers who settled in the east-central part of Nodaway County, including William Brady and the Fagans, Growneys, McCartys, O’Reillys and Sullivans. These names are displayed on the west side of the bench.
The settlers’ community eventually became the Conception, Clyde and Conception Junction area.
A release noted a Conestoga wagon, representing the travelers’ mode of transportation from St. Joseph to the settlement, is engraved on the bench seat.
The bench was purchased from Clinton Allen Monuments. Locals Aaron Lane and Mike Mattson completed the concrete work.