MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new family health care practice in Maryville plans to take a comprehensive approach when caring for patients.
Dr. Chip Fillingane has opened Continuum Family Care with the plan to take a comprehensive approach to family health care, moving past treating symptoms to include preventive care and long-term wellness and health for every stage of life, from newborns to seniors, to residents of Maryville and northwest Missouri.
“Navigating the health-care system is often intimidating and impersonal, and finding a health care provider you trust can be challenging,” Dr. Fillingane said. “From physicals to fevers, lab tests to well-child visits, pain management to prescriptions, we offer affordable and simplified care — with detailed and efficient appointments — to fit your schedule and your insurance plan.”
Located along South Main Street, Continuum focuses on preventive health care, primary care, full laboratory testing — including screening and diagnostic lab tests — and telehealth appointments, which allow patients to receive the same level of attention and communication as in-person visits from the comfort of home.
Fillingane told The Forum that his practice has the ability to see records within other hospital systems including Mosaic Life Care, KU Medical Center, Children’s Mercy Hospital, University of Nebraska, MU and more.
“We’re just directly connected,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
LPN Helen Smith said it means they are able to see records for other visits patients have made in other facilities and other doctors they’ve seen. There is no cumbersome record request process or the possibility of forgetting a doctor’s name.
“We can just look directly at what labs you’ve had drawn,” Fillingane said. “The computer does it for us and it does it in real time.”
Another move he made to increase the care for his patients is move some laboratory tests inside the office. One specific test he mentioned is the A1C test. A test that might take days to receive results from other offices takes about six minutes in Fillingane’s office, so a diabetic patient can leave immediately with that knowledge.
“We do as many of those things as we can,” he said, noting that the office is as digitized as possible. Even the weight scale has a height measuring device that relays that information into the patient’s file.
“We’re just trying to take things to the forefront,” Fillingane said. “We certainly love Maryville. This is our long-term commitment.”
Fillingane was born in Kansas City, grew up in Mississippi and earned his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2006. He then returned to Kansas City for medical school, graduating from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in 2010. It was there that he met his wife, SaraBeth, from Wichita, Kansas.
Together they moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where he completed his residency at the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation.
“We decided that was too cold,” he said laughing about Tuesday’s temperature. He noted that it was still much colder in Sioux City than it was in Maryville on Tuesday.
With family all over the world including California and Africa, they moved to south Texas.
“We spun a globe,” SaraBeth joked.
Upon having a toddler, the couple decided to move closer to family and moved back to the Kansas City area.
“Now we’re more central,” Dr. Fillingane said.
He has spent the last five years as a staff physician at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
According to a news release, it is his passion for maintaining patient health and simplifying health care that drove him to create his own practice, and he remains dedicated to taking a comprehensive approach to prevent medical issues, assessing the health of the entire patient instead of simply alleviating symptoms.
“We’re proud to nurture our community, to be a resource for our hometown, to stay with you through the entire continuum of care — because your health is always personal to us,” he said. “We’re neighbors helping neighbors manage their health at every life stage through a comprehensive approach to health care.”
Continuum is located at 2336 S. Main St. in the lower level of the building. New patients should call or text 660-220-2123 to schedule their first visit, and established patients can schedule appointments, request prescription refills, pay bills and send messages through the patient portal found at continuumfamilycare.com.