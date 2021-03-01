JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri has an abundance of natural resources and one member of the Conservation Federation of Missouri is looking for like-minded conservationists to help protect them.
Tom Westhoff, member of the CFM board of directors, talked with The Forum on Tuesday about why careful management of the state’s resources is important to Missouri residents.
“It’s important to anyone who loves the outdoors,” he said. “Whether they’re a hunter, fisherman, trapper or use the conservation areas for hiking, biking, whatever because CFM is the organization that kind of protects the outdoor recreation for Missouri.
“We have good populations of wildlife for hunting, beautiful Ozark streams for floating and fishing, well managed forest and prairies, and thousands of acres of ponds and lakes for recreation.”
The nonprofit organization based in Jefferson City was formed in 1935 by sportsmen from throughout the state. A year later, they succeeded in getting a constitutional amendment passed that resulted in the formation of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The CFM now boasts up to thousands of Missourians working to carefully manage the state’s resources through partnerships, education and advocacy.
Westhoff said CFM helps draft resolutions and advocate for conservation with state legislators. The group monitors and testifies in legislative hearings for conservation and natural resources.
He mentioned a bill last year presented by State Rep. Robert Ross that would allow hunters to hunt feral hogs on public lands. Westhoff said the bill eventually was dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but CFM members also took a stance against the bill.
“Every year a couple issues come up,” he said.
While that topic probably isn’t on the mind of outdoor enthusiasts in northwest Missouri, it was discussed in the organization’s magazine “Conservation Federation” that is distributed six times per year to help members stay up to date on conservation issues in other areas of the state.
In the CFM’s Legislative Action Center, members also have access to comment and voice their opinion regarding any upcoming bills the organization is watching.
But it’s not just legislation the organization is focused on monitoring. It also works with more than 100 affiliates like the National Wildlife Federation or the Audubon Society to create partnerships to help keep Missouri’s outdoors safe for all residents and visitors alike. Some examples he gave include the Share the Harvest program after deer hunting season that provides free meat to people in need and Operation Game Thief that provides a phone line to call to report out of season hunters.
“If they want to become more involved, they can represent their affiliate at the annual convention, which this year is virtual because of the virus,” he said.
At the end of the convention, he said there are breakout groups or resource advisory committees where people interested in a particular area can hear the most updated information from specialists about their specific topic.
It’s there that members can discuss and put forth ideas, suggestions or even create resolutions to submit to the CFM board of directors.
“CFM’s mission is to ensure conservation of Missouri’s wildlife and natural resources, and preservation of our state’s rich outdoor heritage through advocacy, education and partnership,” Westhoff said in an email. “CFM is comprised of citizens and not affiliated with any government agency and gets involved with all conservation issue not just hunting and fishing.”
Other programs it’s involved in includes the Conservation Leadership Corps. which gives high school juniors and seniors as well as college students an opportunity to get involved in conservation. Whether through Stream Team, hunting, fishing or hiking, youths play a role in how the state continues to manage its resources. Through this program, they may gain more knowledge about the importance conservation plays in keeping the state’s resources available for future outdoor enthusiasts.
The nonprofit also makes available grant funds through the David Risberg Memorial Fund. Only available to eligible nonprofit affiliates, the funds help affiliates carry out their goals, whether it be education or habitat work.
“Whether it’s hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing, biking, hiking or just sitting in our yards and watching wildlife, we all enjoy some aspect of Missouri wildlife and resources,” Westhoff said. “Becoming a member keeps you informed about Missouri outdoors, its wildlife and all the opportunities that are available to you. A membership makes it easy to stay aware of conservation issues that may have an impact to Missouri’s outdoor future as well as giving you a voice in those decisions.”
For more information or to join, visit confedmo.org join or call 573-634-2322.