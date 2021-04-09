MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spinning noisily in gusty wind at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility, more than 800 blue pinwheels offered bright visual spectacle to represent the number of children involved in child abuse cases last year in northwest Missouri.
In recognition of April as Child Abuse Awareness Month the Voices of Courage Advocacy Center in St. Joseph created a display of the children’s toy, a first for its organization in town.
“Each pinwheel represents one child served,” said Melissa Birdsell, executive director of the center.
She told The Forum during Tuesday’s event that it is important to raise awareness throughout the region. The organization sees a lot of children involved in many kinds of abuse or neglect cases in nine northwest Missouri counties.
“A lot of these children come from other counties as well,” she said. “(4th Circuit Children’s Division) covers five, I think, five counties as well, so we do see lots and lots of kids from up here.”
Part of what the organization calls a multi-disciplinary team, local law enforcement including the juvenile office and the prosecutor’s office work with Family Service Division to help with cases involving children.
“Maryville, the Department of Public Safety, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department does such a great job,” she said. “We feel like they just do such a great job. I think a lot of people probably have the thought the smaller the community maybe the less they do, but that’s not true. They work hard. … It’s a great team to work with.”
With sounds of passing cars and trucks from First Street traffic as a backdrop, Birdsell spoke about her organization’s cause and how last year was particularly difficult for children in unsafe homes when schools and day cares closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Children were left at home unseen and unheard by the teachers and day care workers who no longer had eyes on them,” she said. “They were left to fend for themselves in homes that are not safe.”
Birdsell noted that hotline calls dropped across the state by around 50 percent, but those working in the field knew there wasn’t a drop in the abuse and neglect.
Since students returned to school in the fall, she explained that her organization began to see more serious cases than they had seen before.
“We could see a lot of suffering was going on during that time, not only for adults, for the children who then live with those adults,” Birdsell said. “So we know there was a lot of harm going on.”
Shifting to more positive changes within the last year, she said the state general assembly passed legislation in 2019 effective within this school year for the first time that works to ensure, “each school district shall provide trauma-informed, developmentally appropriate sexual abuse training to students in all grades not lower than sixth grade,” according to Missouri Revised Statute 170.045.
She said Voices of Courage has been an integral part of that education in the St. Joseph area and hopes to move out into the surrounding counties to help as well with that training.
“We know that it’s working,” Birdsell said. “Kids are learning that abuse is not OK. They’re learning that they don’t have to suffer in silence, but most importantly they’re learning that when they suffer from abuse it’s not their fault.”
Victoria Lager, 4th Circuit Children’s Division manager, recognized the circuit staff and local law enforcement officers, then introduced Maryville Mayor Benjamin Lipiec who proclaimed April 2021 as Child Abuse Prevention Month. He urged all citizens to work together to help reduce child abuse and neglect.
After an invitation from a friend, Jill Gockel, Maryville, brought her four little ones to the event in support of the cause. Pushing numerous little blue sticks into plastic foam, her children were more than happy to help complete the pinwheel garden,
Kody, 9; Kamryn, 7; Nathan, 4; and Jaxson, 4 finished up the display with the help of local community members and law enforcement.
“We thought we wanted to come and give awareness to our own kids,” she told The Forum. “It was such a nice ceremony.”