MARYVILLE, Mo. — A community member has initiated a card shower for caregivers at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, to show thanks for a job well done.
“There are more than 500 employees who work at the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, and I think it would be absolutely terrific if we could thank each and every one for all their hard work during this pandemic,” said Kelley Baldwin.
According to a news release and with the hospital’s blessing, Baldwin is promoting the event through the end of the year. Community members are invited to share a note of thanks, a letter of gratitude or a caring card with a hospital employee. The cards or letters should be sent to the St. Francis Foundation, 2016 S. Main St. Maryville MO 64468.
“I’ve got a pile of cards ready to fill out, and I’m even going to throw in a gift card or two to bring a little joy to someone who needs it,” Baldwin said.
She noted that for people not comfortable shopping in a store, a handwritten note or letter is just as great. The important part is the, “message that you care about all they are going through, about their exhaustion, their stress and their commitment to getting us through this pandemic safely.
“We become better people when we lift up others. We become a better community, a better society when we honor those who help us.”