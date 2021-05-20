MARYVILLE, Mo. — A lengthy career in law enforcement is no longer the norm in today’s world as departments across the United States deal with numerous issues, from finding good candidates willing to work terrible hours for average pay to a host of other issues facing modern policing. When the job description includes an average day working to protect a public that doesn’t often like or trust the position, and a bad day might possibly be unthinkable and/or involve a community tragedy, there isn’t a long line at the door for applicants.
Fewer still make it a nearly lifelong career. However, common sense and an uncommon dedication to community led to just that for former Maj. Randy Houston.
On Jan. 1 Houston retired from the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office after 28 years of service to the community and it is difficult to find anyone that has a bad word to say about the civil servant. So what was the secret to Houston’s lengthy career that spanned three different administrations?
“Common sense and try to make the situation better and not just throw people in jail,” he said. “Although sometimes that’s what needs to be done, but it’s always to try and make the situation better and use that sometimes gray area for that if you can use common sense.”
That skill among many others is something that Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said sets Houston apart from so many others.
“When I first saw Randy Houston come into law enforcement, I could tell he was squared away,” Strong said. “He was soft spoken, quiet and modest. He was always spit-polished and very professional. Over time, everyone knew that he was smart and he was going to the top of the ladder. He proved this time and time again.”
Houston served as the top deputy for three elected sheriffs, including Strong, and former sheriffs Darren White and Ben Espey. Houston achieved the rank of major and was the undersheriff for Nodaway County under each leader.
There are many people who benefited from the decision the retired sheriff made over 28 years ago. Through a message to the Maryville Forum relayed by his family, Espey said it was one of the best choices he made in his career.
“One of the smartest things I ever did was hire Randy Houston,” Espey’s message said. “He was hardworking, smart and loyal. I could depend on him for anything.”
Loyalty is a trait that no one ever questioned Houston on, whoever was sheriff.
“(He) was Sheriff Espey’s go-to guy — ditto that for me,” Strong said. “He needed zero supervision. Randy Houston made my transition into sheriff easier. He was a role model for many of the deputies.”
White, who created the rank of major that he thought was more fitting of Houston, agreed with Strong about that loyalty and added that his low-key common sense manner served him well.
“He is one of those people that when he talks you better listen,” the former two-term sheriff said. “Because if he has something to say it’s always important. He’s always been a good sounding board.”
During Houston’s career, he witnessed numerous tragedies and high profile cases, many of which drew national attention. Some of those include the disappearance of Branson Perry, the murder of Bobbie Jo Stinnett and subsequent kidnapping of her baby just to name a couple. However, it’s neither of those horrific and heartbreaking cases that weighed on him the most. The one that immediately came to his mind was the shootings at Conception Abbey in June of 2002.
“We had some big cases over the years,” he said. “The Abbey was probably the most shocking and sad. You go down the hallway and there’s a dead priest and not far from there another (monk) and nobody knows exactly why it happened.”
Strong said that throughout his own career in law enforcement he knew what type of effort Houston would give.
“(He) was always the professional,” Strong said. “When something bad happened, you wanted him there because you knew you could count on him. He was (and is) brave, capable and very loyal.”
When encountering those situations, Houston said there are a few things he always kept in the back of his mind, and common sense was always at the forefront.
“We don’t deal with good people all the time,” he said. “Usually, when we deal with people they’re having a bad day or having trouble and sometimes it’s kind of rough.”
Finding truly happy moments in outcomes, besides the camaraderie of those wearing the shield, was not always easy.
“It’s harder to think of those,” Houston said.
However, for all of the hideous and sometimes senseless crimes and heartbreak that he has witnessed throughout his career, the part of the job giving him the most satisfaction and joy was helping and finding some way to make a positive change for those most defenseless of victims — children.
“When there’s children in a bad situation and we get them out of that and make it better,” Houston said, it makes everything else worth it. “Little kids are often helpless in those situations and sometimes we’re the only hope they have.”
Retirement has changed daily life for Houston as he no longer has to worry about what tragic event may be unfolding in the middle of the night. What hasn’t changed is the long hours, as Houston spends his days working on his farm west of Maryville and managing rental property he owns.
Houston doesn’t long for the job itself. However, there is one thing he does miss.
“The people,” he said. “Everybody was pretty tight and we had each other’s back.”
That sentiment is also echoed about Houston and his contributions to the communities he served.
“I’m glad that I was able to work (with) him and I’m happy to call him a friend.” Strong said.