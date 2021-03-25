MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Mayor Benjamin Lipiec and other city staff members delivered meals to seniors throughout the county for the Nodaway County Senior Center as part of National Mayors for Meals week.
Meals on Wheels was established on March 22, 1972, and each March since 2002, programs have come together to celebrate a collaboration of local community organizations, businesses, all levels of government and compassionate individuals who ensure seniors are not forgotten.
According to an email from Amie Firavich, senior center administrator, the dedicated staff and volunteers who deliver these meals each week provide a vital lifeline and connection to the community.
Cathy Farmer, senior center staff member, told The Forum that the group was “a lot” of help Wednesday, because the center needs more people to deliver.
“We’re getting shorthanded,” she said.
City Manger Greg McDanel said city staff could probably help more often, based on the number of people who volunteered Wednesday. He gave her his card for contact when future need arises.
“We love to help,” he said.
Farmer started scheduling with him immediately for next week. To volunteer, call 660-562-3999.