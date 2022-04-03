ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — St. Joseph resident Justin Amos is holding a Kansas Chiefs memorabilia raffle to raise funds for his master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling.
He said the raffle includes 18 authenticated autographed items such as jerseys, helmets, cards and more from past and present Chiefs players, including Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Tyrann Mathieu, Tyreek Hill, Creed Humphrey, Len Dawson, Joe Montana, Willie Roaf and Bobby Bell.
Raffle items were purchased with funds donated to Amos after he pitched his dream about starting a counseling center in St. Joseph to someone. A mental health advocate, Amos started a mental health support group and hopes to further his outreach by obtaining a degree.
“The mental health crisis in our country is a pandemic in and of itself,” Amos told the Forum in an email. “In order to help with the crisis, I’m going back to college to obtain a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling to help some of the hurting people in the greater St. Joseph area. I run the world’s largest memes page dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs called Arrowhead Memes, and I couldn’t think of a better way to raise money to help offset some of my degree costs than by doing a Chiefs memorabilia raffle.”
To enter the raffle, visit givebutter.com/kcchiefsraffle.
Winners will be chosen through a random generator, and fifteen separate winners will be chosen. There is a 40-ticket maximum per person.
The raffle is supported by Wellspring Community Church. All proceeds will fund Amos’ education, he said.