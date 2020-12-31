MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Health Department this week issued guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to help stop the spread of COVID-19 through safely celebrating the New Year’s holiday.
From the CDC:
If you host a celebration
- Talk with guests ahead of time about expectations, and limit the number of guests.
- If indoors, open windows and doors. Use a fan to blow air out, which will pull fresh air in through the open windows.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.
- Have guests bring their own food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils.
- Have extra unused masks available for guests and encourage everyone to wear them inside and outside.
- Keep background music volume low so guests don’t need to shout.
If you attend a celebration
- If traveling for a celebration, do what you can to minimize contact with others beforehand and to disinfect afterward.
- Wear a mask indoors and outdoors and safely store your mask while eating and drinking.
- Avoid alcohol and drugs that can alter judgment and make it difficult to practice COVID-19 safety measures.
- Avoid shouting and singing.
- Avoid areas where food is prepared, such as the kitchen.
- Use single-use options, like condiment packets.
Consider other activities to celebrate New Year’s, like virtual celebrations
- Attend a virtual concert, performance, fireworks display or events such as the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop.
- Plan a virtual countdown to midnight with friends.
- Enjoy a virtual dinner or dessert with friends and family.
Plan a New Year’s party for the people you live with
- Decorate, play music and have a dance party.
- Have a pajama party and watch your favorite movies or play games.
- Plan a special meal or dessert with your family.
Reach out to family, friends, and neighbors
- Call, text or leave a voicemail for family, friends and neighbors wishing them a happy new year.
- Call friends and family to count down to the new year together.
- Plan a neighborhood countdown to midnight. People who live with each other can stand in front of their house and cheer together at midnight.