MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Health Department this week issued guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to help stop the spread of COVID-19 through safely celebrating the New Year’s holiday.

From the CDC:

If you host a celebration

host_gathering_02.png
  • Talk with guests ahead of time about expectations, and limit the number of guests.
  • If indoors, open windows and doors. Use a fan to blow air out, which will pull fresh air in through the open windows.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.
  • Have guests bring their own food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils.
  • Have extra unused masks available for guests and encourage everyone to wear them inside and outside.
  • Keep background music volume low so guests don’t need to shout.

If you attend a celebration

attend_gathering.png
  • If traveling for a celebration, do what you can to minimize contact with others beforehand and to disinfect afterward.
  • Wear a mask indoors and outdoors and safely store your mask while eating and drinking.
  • Avoid alcohol and drugs that can alter judgment and make it difficult to practice COVID-19 safety measures.
  • Avoid shouting and singing.
  • Avoid areas where food is prepared, such as the kitchen.
  • Use single-use options, like condiment packets.

Consider other activities to celebrate New Year’s, like virtual celebrations

zoom_call.png
  • Attend a virtual concert, performance, fireworks display or events such as the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop.
  • Plan a virtual countdown to midnight with friends.
  • Enjoy a virtual dinner or dessert with friends and family.

Plan a New Year’s party for the people you live with

family_dance.png
  • Decorate, play music and have a dance party.
  • Have a pajama party and watch your favorite movies or play games.
  • Plan a special meal or dessert with your family.

Reach out to family, friends, and neighbors

virtual_gift.png
  • Call, text or leave a voicemail for family, friends and neighbors wishing them a happy new year.
  • Call friends and family to count down to the new year together.
  • Plan a neighborhood countdown to midnight. People who live with each other can stand in front of their house and cheer together at midnight.
