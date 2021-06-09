ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The first of six sessions for Camp Geiger is scheduled to open June 13.
According to a news release, the Boy Scout camp will be returning to its regular schedule this year, after modification last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In consultation with the Andrew County Health Department, the camp reported zero cases of COVID-19 infections utilizing a system of regular checks and screenings. This year, the camp will continue its policy of no visitors during summer sessions.
This year marks the 77th year of camping at Geiger. The original land was donated by Dr. Charles Geiger in the early 1930s. Over the years, the camp has gained a regional attraction because of its program and facilities. Recent expansions included storm shelters and facilities to support the expansion of girl troops.
For two weeks, the camp will be open to girl troops, which are now in their third year of organization.
“Close to 1,000 Scouts are already signed up for the camp with their troops. Troops from seven states are planning to participate,” the release noted.
Dave Fox will return as camp director.