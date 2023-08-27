This week’s adorable pet is looking for an owner who will not leave her. Meet Calley, a 1-year-old, border Catahoula mix who has been spayed.
A previous resident of the shelter, Calley was returned due to her previous owner moving and having a lack of time. An inside dog who is crate-trained and housebroken, she is described as being high energy and active. Calley knows some basic commands and is a playful lap-lover who is gentle. She is good with men, women and children as well as cats and livestock, but she should be the only dog in the home.