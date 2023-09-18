9-14-23 Busby Farm Family

Shown behind the Busby family, including Brad, Jamie, Bexlie and Baylie, from left to right are Sarah Traub, interim associate vice chancellor for MU Extension and director of education and impact; Chris Daubert, MU vice chancellor and dean, College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; Kevin Roberts, chairman, Missouri State Fair commissioner; Jerald Andrews, Missouri State Fair commissioner; Randy Little, Missouri State Fair commissioner; Jamie Johansen, Missouri State Fair commissioner; Todd Hayes, vice president, Missouri Farm Bureau; and Blake Rollins, chief administrative officer, Missouri Farm Bureau.

 SUBMITTED BY UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION

PARNELL, Mo. ― Brad and Jamie Busby and family of Parnell were among the families honored during the 66th annual Missouri Farm Family Day held Aug. 14 at the Missouri State Fair.

“These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension,” Mark Wolfe, Missouri State Fair director, said in a statement. “As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”

