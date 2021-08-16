MARYVILLE, Mo. — Starting construction on a new brewery amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 did cause Four Horsemen Properties LLC some concern, but as construction has moved along, the owners hope to hold soft openings in October.
Local residents Kent Yount, Stephanie Campbell and Brandon and Jen Jensen formed Four Horsemen Properties LLC last year to redevelop the property at 101 E. Fourth St.
Construction started in November and the owners are hoping for an opening just before the year anniversary of construction.
The building has seen notable exterior changes over the nine months of construction: the addition of a wider sidewalk, new windows and balconies. Co-owner Brandon Jensen told The Forum that the stucco is nearly complete and exterior painting will begin next week which will provide a more finished look.
“That will change the look of things a little bit,” he said. “It’s turning out pretty cool.”
Inside things are changing as well. The wood floors have been burned. Red epoxy floors brighten up the rear entrance area and lower restrooms and a gold painted tin ceiling reflects the light from hanging pendant light fixtures.
In the front bar area is an arched doorway that will eventually lead into the next building where Jensen said they plan to have more seating and possibly move the kitchen to a larger area in the rear of the building.
“When we get it finished up we’ll have a lot more seating over there,” he said.
At the rear entrance, the stairs lead up to the dining area and outdoor seating. The tin metal along the railing leading upstairs is from the roof of the old Faustiana Barn taken down a couple years ago, Jensen said.
With the overhead doors in and balconies up, the construction is nearing completion upstairs. The seating area, two restrooms and an office comprise the second floor area of the Black Pony. The original floor is staying, Jensen said, and they’re not even going to sand it. They’ll put a fresh coat of paint on it and seal it.
“Originally we were going to try to get them open at about the same time, but with the costs of everything being way up, the budget kind of went pretty quick,” he said.
Upstairs and outside, the balcony structure is up and the decking materials are purchased, but yet to be installed. Jensen said painting should start next week and after that exterior finishing touches can be completed.
Back on the main floor, at the very back of the building is the lair of brewer D.J. Gregory, filled with five large, shiny stainless steel brewing tanks and equipment.
“He’s going to be brewing,” Jensen said.
With regard to flavors, Gregory along with the co-owners will be planning those.
“That’s actually what we were working on today, formulas and getting them put into the new computers,” Gregory said.
Black Pony owners still plan to offer 15 taps with different beers, though it may take some time to reach all 15 flavors.
“We’re planning also, at least two to three ciders,” he said. “Those will initially come in from another vendor. To get everything filled and ready in a month, I’d have to have a brewery about five times the size of this and live there 24/7.”
Gregory explained that the space offers a nice capacity, but to create the different beers with five tanks and five fermenters it will take about a month to produce five beers. It will then be a matter of types of beer, aging and the local market.
He said people’s palates change as the seasons do and Gregory hopes to keep up with that seasonal change.
They’re shooting for October to hold a couple soft openings, and plan to offer tours for those interested.
Jensen said they’re still waiting on some of the brewing equipment before they can begin brewing. Once those pieces are received it will take them about a month or two before they open the doors.
“Right now we’re looking to start brewing hopefully in the next week or two, two to three maybe,” he said.
Jensen said they hired Jake Hayes as general manager who started Monday and he’s putting together a social media campaign to open hiring.