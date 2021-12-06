MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Library is set to host a local author book fair and an art sale from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The library hosted its first Local Author Fair in December 2019 as a way to support the efforts of local authors and help aspiring writers improve their craft and their marketing strategies.
“This can be a good way to connect local readers with the authors in the next town over,” said Library Director Stephanie Patterson. “We also see a need for authors to learn from one another. If anyone young or old is thinking about writing a book, I’d highly recommend they attend and talk to these experienced authors.”
Intended to be an annual event, the fair was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
This year, the fair will feature work from local artists, books from local authors and a representative from Usborne Books, an international publishing company.
Two award-winning sculptors, Maryville artist Ken Nelsen and Northwest Missouri State University fine arts professor Veronica Watkins, will also sell their work at the event.
Nelsen crafts one-of-a-kind wood-turned bowls and utensils. Proceeds from his work will benefit the library’s operating fund. Watkins creates handcrafted, functional ceramic vessels and will also have items for sale.
Authors at the fair will include Amy Houts, Maryville; Lee Jackson, Maryville; Jason Offutt, Maryville; Melinda Cordell, Savannah; Kathy Bunse, Cosby; Diane Goold, St. Joseph; and Kandi Hughes, Grant City.
They will offer books for all ages, including young adult fiction, children’s cookbooks, adult gardening books and a devotional.
Children’s books will also be sold by a representative from Usborne Books.
“Maryville is very far from any bookstores, but recreational reading is still solid, and we’ve found our youngest readers prefer the print format when they’re reading for fun,” Patterson said. “So with Christmas gift-giving coming up, we’re aiming for modest success. Books make good stocking stuffers, and we should have a good selection of titles — especially for kids.”